4 Dead, 10 Wounded After Mass Shooting At Stockton, California Banquet Hall

Four people were killed and ten others wounded late Saturday in Stockton, California, after a gunman opened fire inside a banquet hall during a family birthday party. This is a shooting that authorities say appears to have been a "targeted" one.

Mass Shooting in Stockton: 19 Shot, 4 Dead at Children’s Party. Location is banquet hall on Lucille and Thornton.



19 victims. 4 dead as of now, all children. #stockton pic.twitter.com/9J8x0kajtB — 209 Times (@209TimesCA) November 30, 2025

Authorities say they received calls of a shooting just before 1800 local time near the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue.

***INFORMATIONAL UPDATE***



SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE



Shortly before 6:00 p.m., our dispatch center received reports of a shooting that occurred near the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue in Stockton. We can confirm at this time that approximately 14 individuals were struck… pic.twitter.com/aqMWRWnsRa — San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) November 30, 2025

San Francisco Chronicle reports:

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said it received reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue around 6 p.m., the office said. Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee said, on a social media post, a children's birthday party was the site of a mass shooting, adding that an "ice cream shop should never be a place where families fear for their lives." However, the Associated Press reported that the shooting occurred at a banquet hall, and that the victims were both children and adults. The sheriff's office said there are indications that the shooting could have been a targeted attack.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's Office wrote on X that they've "briefed on the horrific shooting in Stockton."

>>@CAGovernor Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the horrific shooting in Stockton.



The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (@Cal_OES) is monitoring this evolving situation and coordinating with local law enforcement. — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 30, 2025

Fox News reported early Sunday that the shooter remains at large, prompting a massive manhunt as authorities work to track down the suspect.

*Developing...