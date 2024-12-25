41% Of College-Aged Voters Consider UnitedHealthcare CEO Killing "Acceptable"; New Poll Finds

Authored by Adam Sabes via Campus Reform,

41% of college-aged voters consider the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thomas as “acceptable,” according to a new poll...

Emerson Polling conducted the survey of 1,000 registered voters between Dec. 11-13, according to Axios.

A whopping 41% of voters aged 18 to 29 years old either consider the killing of Thomas as “acceptable” or “somewhat acceptable.”

Support for the killing drops significantly in older generations, as 23% of voters aged 30 to 39 support the killing and 13% of those aged 40 to 49.

Just 8% of voters aged 50 to 59 support the killing.

One professor at the University of Pennsylvania apologized after praising Luigi Mangione, who allegedly killed Thompson.

In several posts, University of Pennsylvania Professor Julia Alekseyeva called Mangione “[t]he icon we all need and deserve” and took pride in the fact that he graduated from the same institution.

In her apology, Alekseyeva wrote:

“Late last night I posted a TikTok, as well as several stories on my Instagram. These were completely insensitive and inappropriate, and I retract them wholly. I do not condone violence and I am genuinely regretful of any harm the posts have caused.”

Overall, 68% of voters surveyed consider the actions of Thompson’s killer unacceptable.