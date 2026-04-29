$43,000 Front-Row Seats: How Soccer Fans Are Being Priced Out Of World Cup

Authored by Aaron Gifford via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

First-round match ticket: $280 to $43,000.

Stadium daily parking pass: $150 to $600.

Public transportation to venues: $100 or more in some cities.

In-person 2026 FIFA World Cup experience: Priceless, or somewhere between a mortgage payment and a year or two of college, depending on who you ask.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC scores the team's fourth goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Nov. 23, 2025. Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Americans and international soccer fans alike suffered serious sticker shock over the cost of attending the biggest sporting event on the globe this summer, and that’s before calculating airfare and accommodations.

This year’s event features 48 teams and 104 matches in 16 host cities across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

So far, FIFA’s dynamic pricing system for more than 1 million tickets has even the die-hard fanatics questioning whether this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is worth taking on months—or years—of debt.

Out of Reach

Joyanne Howell of Toronto tried to plan a vacation with her son around the 2026 World Cup. She hoped to see the opening match in Mexico on June 11, and then catch a group play match in Monterrey featuring Portugal, Morocco, Japan, or South Africa. The trip would have exceeded $15,000, with event tickets the largest expense.

“It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to attend the World Cup,” Howell told The Epoch Times. “The corporate greed is at an all-time high, and it’s ruining what used to be a wonderful event. I’m not interested in supporting FIFA in this.”

On top of the sky-high ticket prices, Howell added, there’s the new match format—which adds several subpar squads to the games, increasing the number of teams from 32 to 48—and current global instability.

“It just doesn’t seem worth it to invest in this World Cup,” she said.

Mexico’s Israel Reyes and Belgium’s Jeremy Doku during a friendly soccer game between the Mexican national team and Belgian national soccer team, the Red Devils, in Chicago, on April 1, 2026, in preparation for the 2026 World Cup. Dirk Waem / Belga Mag / Belga / AFP via Getty Images

Dean Foti, a coaching director for a regional youth soccer organization in upstate New York, said complaints about unreasonable World Cup ticket prices were especially spirited among coaches and families who had hoped to visit a venue this summer.

“Unfortunately, the common fan has been priced out of attending,” he told The Epoch Times.

He said many folks also didn’t like FIFA’s initial lottery, in which tickets were sold by venue and date even though the matchups were unknown at the time.

“Haven’t met one yet that said, ‘You won’t believe what a great deal I just got on World Cup tickets,” he said.

Dynamic Pricing

FIFA, a nonprofit serving as professional soccer’s world governing body, entered into individual agreements with host cities and venues to rent the stadiums. It set the initial prices of tickets, which have been sold in phases to adjust to market demand.

The organization maintains that most of the revenue from ticket sales, television broadcasting rights, and licensed merchandise sales covers the cost of organizing and governing more than 200 leagues, competitions, and programs across six continents.

A glance at the StubHub website shows high prices and fluctuation: a nosebleed seat at the Qatar versus Switzerland match on June 13 in Santa Clara, California, for $280; a front-row seat near center circle for the United States against Australia on June 19 in Seattle for $43,900; tickets for the July 14 semi-final in Arlington, Texas, starting at $2,064.

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Exposition Park is seen in Los Angeles on March 5, 2026. The venue will host the FIFA Fan Festival during the World Cup, as well as track and field events and the LA28 Summer Olympics opening ceremony. Mario Tama/Getty Images

For the U.S. squad’s other two group play matches, SeatGeek lists the June 12 game against Paraguay at $1,500 and against Turkey on June 25 at $1,366. Both games will be held in Los Angeles.

Online ticket sites also show that parking fees in some of the U.S. cities start at $100 and increase by location and phase of competition. Vehicle spots for Argentina versus Algeria on June 16 in Kansas City, Missouri, range from $150 to $600, while the cost at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium for a June 30 quarterfinal match is $225.

An American Concept

Keith Pagello, founder of Kentucky-based analytics company TicketData, said FIFA adopted this method of ticket sales from the major American professional sports leagues, which command sky-high prices for playoff games.

The global soccer organization, he added, is still advertising last-minute sales, in which a limited number of tickets for mediocre seats are released for $1,100 or more “to portray the image of scarcity.”

“I’ve never seen so many last-minute sales,” Pagello told The Epoch Times. “But they’re certainly not softening their price at this point.”

He said the most outrageous prices listed by resellers right now, such as $43,000 for front row at the United States versus Australia, were not set by FIFA.

“Anybody can ask any price for any ticket,” he said.

Fans of Congo cheer their team during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off tournament final match between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Jamaica at Estadio Guadalajara in Zapopan, Mexico, on March 31, 2026. Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

It may be too soon to determine whether FIFA and resellers can command such high prices, or if they’ll drop closer to the event.

“The big question is, how many tickets do they still have left?” Pagello said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if 10,000 seats still sit in FIFA’s pocket for many of the games.”

Pagello’s data, much of which is publicly available on his website, indicates that after fans from the host nations, fans from Brazil and Argentina are buying the most tickets, based on the prices to see those two national squads play.

Hotel rooms and lodging near the venue sites typically exceed $200 in the summer months. Several major sports publications have reported that the price of accommodation hasn’t yet spiked to the degree initially predicted in part because fans hesitate to pay so much for tickets, so that situation could change either way in the weeks ahead.

Government Pushback

Federal lawmakers also took offense to the high admission prices. In a March 10 letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, 69 members of Congress said, “The extreme high demand for World Cup tickets should not be a green light for price gouging at the expense of the people who make the World Cup the most watched sporting event in the world.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino poses on the red carpet prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington on Dec. 5, 2025. Federal lawmakers recently asked Infantino to address the World Cup’s high admission prices. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The lawmakers said the federal government will spend $625 million to reimburse municipal law enforcement agencies, and each U.S. host city will spend about $150 million on infrastructure improvements, transportation, and security preparations. Locals who are fortunate enough to afford tickets have already paid taxes for these services.

Moreover, because FIFA prohibits local sponsorships, host cities are collectively facing a $250 million shortfall for this event. They may have to charge admission to World Cup Fan Fests, which have traditionally been free.

“We urge FIFA to take immediate corrective action to address the harms caused by its use of dynamic pricing, which has transformed the world’s largest sporting event into an exclusionary, profit-driven enterprise at the direct expense of fans, host communities, and public taxpayers,” the letter said.

Ticket prices aren’t the only high cost steaming elected leaders. On April 17, New Jersey Transit announced that round-trip rail tickets from Manhattan to MetLife Stadium will be $150. The New York/New Jersey World Cup host committee will also offer a round-trip shuttle bus, with tickets costing $80 each.

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