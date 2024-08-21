44 DNC Delegates Snub Harris With 'Present' Vote

44 delegates at this week's Democratic National Convention voted "present" during the roll call vote - a symbolic protest following Harris' official nomination during a virtual roll call earlier this month.

Of note, during the 2020 election there were just 5 delegates who similarly abstained.

As the Daily Caller notes, among the 44 'present' votes were likely 30 delegates from the "Uncommitted" protest movement - which says they "feel deeply hurt and betrayed by the President’s decisions to continue funding war crimes and the mass killing of Palestinians," according to their website.

Some members of the Uncommitted movement represent officially uncommitted delegates, like Washington state’s Yaz Kader and Sabrene Odeh, according to The Seattle Times. Both voted present during the virtual roll call earlier in August in an effort to pressure Harris to support a ceasefire and an embargo on U.S. weapons to Israel, The Times reported. “I entered my vote on behalf of a 10-year-old who was bombed and killed on her 10th birthday,” Odeh said, according to the outlet.

Kader and Odeh were two of 9 delegates from Washington voting present, while delegates from 12 other states joined in voting present - Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, and Tim Walz' home state of Minnesota - with the latter leading the charge with 10 present votes, the most of any state.

Harris officially secured 4,567 out of the 4,695 available delegates.