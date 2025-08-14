45 Arrests Made In Washington On Wednesday: FBI Director

Authored by Jackson Richman via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

WASHINGTON—There were 45 arrests made in Washington on the evening of Aug. 13, according to FBI Director Kash Patel, as President Donald Trump’s quest to fight crime in the nation’s capital continues amid the federal government’s takeover of the city’s police department.

Members of the National Guard patrol at Union Station in Washington on Aug. 14, 2025. Madalina Kilroy/The Epoch Times

“The FBI and our partners made 45 arrests—29 immigration-related, 16 tied to the violent crime surge, and 3 firearm seizures,” Patel wrote on X.

Charges against those arrested included assault on a federal officer, possession of child sex abuse material, illegal firearms, and drug trafficking. There were also fugitive apprehensions and an arrest for someone throwing a Subway sandwich at an officer.

The last crime was caught on a 29-second video. It shows a man facing an officer, looking away for a moment, and then throwing the sandwich at him. The man runs away, crossing the street, and is chased by officers. The officers eventually catch up to him.

“The @FBI arrested this individual last night. He has been charged with felony assault on a federal officer,” Patel said on X, accompanied by a video of the incident.

The subject was an employee of the Department of Justice, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi. He has since been fired, she said.

Trump has instructed federal law enforcement to patrol Washington for 24 hours every day. The federal government can control the city’s police department for 30 days. Congress must approve any extension.

The president said the extension will be necessary.

“We’re going to be asking for extensions on that—long-term extensions,” he said on Aug. 13. “You can’t have 30 days.”

Trump announced on Aug. 11 that the federal government would take over Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department.

“This is Liberation Day in D.C., and we’re going to take our capital back,“ Trump said at a press conference. ”We’re taking it back under the authorities vested in me as the president of the United States.”

He said that Bondi is “taking command of the Metropolitan Police Department” and that Terry Cole, head of the Drug Enforcement Administration, is “designated as the interim federal commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Department.”

In addition to signing an executive order declaring a crime emergency in the nation’s capital, Trump signed a presidential memorandum to send the National Guard into the city.

The National Guard does not have the authority to arrest people, although they can detain them until law enforcement arrives.

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser has criticized Trump’s actions, calling them “unsettling.”

“My message to residents is this,” she said at an Aug. 11 press conference. “We know that access to our democracy is tenuous. That is why you have heard me and many Washingtonians before me advocate for full statehood.”

Bowser told MSNBC on Aug. 10, “We are not experiencing a crime spike.”

In addition to crime, the Trump administration is looking to fight homelessness.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Aug. 12 that homeless people who refuse to leave their encampments will face a fine or jail time. They will be offered mental health and addiction services.

“These are preexisting laws that are already on the books,” she said. “They have not been enforced.”