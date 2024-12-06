48% Of French People Want Zero Immigration

Via Remix News,

A new poll shows that nearly a majority of French people do not want any immigration at all, both legal and illegal.

The poll from CSA, which was conducted for Europe 1, CNews and the Journal du Dimanche, showed that 48 percent of French people want zero immigrants coming — that means not a single migrant entering French territory. That is a 7-point jump compared to the same poll conducted in October 2021. In that previous poll, only 41 percent of French said they were in favor of zero immigration.

Notably, the poll shows that young people and women — the two groups arguably most affected by mass immigration — are quickly turning against the idea of more immigrants. In fact, more women were in favor of zero migration than men, with 53 percent of women in favor versus 44 percent of men. In France, the professionals and white-collar class, designated as (CSP+), shows that 45 percent of this group wants zero immigration.

The highest percentage for zero immigration were 18-24 year-olds, with 55 percent of these French youth for zero immigration. Meanwhile, the lowest support was among the 65+ group, with 54 percent of this group being against the policy of zero migration.

The 25-34-year-old group was at 49 percent in favor of zero migration, 5-49-year-olds at 48 percent and, 50-64-year-olds at 51 percent.

As was seen in national elections earlier this year, it was the baby boomers that saved French President Emmanuel Macron from electoral defeat, with this group overwhelmingly voting for the pro-migration president. In turn, the anti-immigration Marine Le Pen over-performed with the youth. However, currently polling shows that she is the most popular candidate in the country and if elections were held today, she would be chosen as France’s new leader. She is, however, facing a criminal trial that could bar her from electoral politics — a move criticized as a disaster for democracy.

The poll also found that 82 percent of National Rally supporters want zero immigration, while for the left parties combined — PS, the Greens, and LFI — only 21 percent were for zero immigration and 79 percent were against.

Overall, a majority were against zero immigration, coming in at 51 percent, while only 1 percent were undecided. However, it is important to note that the poll only asks about zero immigration. There may be, for example, voters who are against the idea of zero immigration who are still in favor of strict immigration controls in France, the deportation of illegal migrant criminals, and other harsh measures against immigration while not necessarily supporting a complete stop to immigration. Notably, other polls have shown strong majorities in support of immigration restriction, above 70 percent in many cases.

The fact that nearly a majority support a complete and total halt to all immigration signals that French society is strongly anti-immigration, and there are even larger majorities for strict immigration controls and caps on migrant numbers. Some of those opposing a halt to all immigration may also be in favor of, for example, a complete cut to illegal immigration or even a halt to all non-EU immigrants.

