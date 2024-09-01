49er Ricky Pearsall Shot In Chest During San Francisco Robbery; Mom Gives Update

Another day, another shooting in a Democrat-run city. This time, 49ers first-round draft pick Ricky Pearsall was repeatedly shot during an attempted robbery in downtown San Francisco Saturday, Mayor London Breed confirmed.

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) smiles during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports

Pearsall, who could be seen walking to an ambulance after he was shot, is in stable condition.

Video of 49ers draft pick Ricky Pearsall walking to ambulance after police say he was shot near Union Square. Video from witness. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/luhulILUQ7 — Zak Sos (@ZakSNews) September 1, 2024

"This afternoon, there was an attempted robbery in Union Square involving San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and he was shot," said Breed. "SFPD was on scene immediately and an arrest of the shooter was made."

This afternoon, there was an attempted robbery in Union Square involving San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and he was shot.



SFPD was on scene immediately and an arrest of the shooter was made.



My thoughts are with Ricky and his family at this time.



We will… — London Breed (@LondonBreed) September 1, 2024

According to the SF Fire Department, two victims were discovered near Grant and Geary streets with possible gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement sources saying the 17 year old that shot 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the chest during an attempted robbery is a known gang member in Tracy.

HE WAS APPREHENDED WITH A GUN THERE THREE DAYS AGO AND RELEASED!!!!! https://t.co/CROqgH5hbp — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) September 1, 2024

And according to SFPD, "two male subjects suffering from injuries" were found at the scene, and were transported to a local hospital after receiving medical attention.

Statement from SFPD on today’s shooting of Ricky Pearsall: pic.twitter.com/WRiDq241ik — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2024

As Fox News reports;

The NFL player, 23, had been walking alone shortly after 3:30 p.m. local time when a suspect attempted to rob him with a gun in the Union Square area, according to officials. Scott said that more than one shot was fired. The gun allegedly belonged to the suspect and was recovered. Scott said that investigators believe the teen had acted alone, adding that there was no indication that Pearsall had been targeted because he’s a football player.

According to Pearsall's mother, "GOD shielded him," and none of the bullets hit his vital organs.

"Update on my baby boy," she said in a Facebook post. "First and (foremost) I want to thank GOD for protecting my baby boy. He is extremely lucky, GOD shielded him. He was shot in the chest and it excited out his back. Thanks be to GOD it missed his vital organs.

"He is in good spirits right now," she added. "Life is so precious my friends. Please love (each other). My son was spared today by the grace of GOD. Please pray for my baby."