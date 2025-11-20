5 Plead Guilty In First Antifa Terrorism Case Relating To Texas Detention Center Attack

Authored by Kimberley Hayek via The Epoch Times,

Five people pleaded guilty on Nov. 19 to terrorism-related charges after facing accusations of supporting Antifa in a July shooting that wounded a police officer outside a Texas immigration detention center.

The Justice Department prosecution followed President Donald Trump’s executive order designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization. Antifa, short for “anti-fascists,” is a militant group that functioned as the violent arm of the communist party in Germany, giving the modern Antifa movement its nickname and symbols that are still in use today.

FBI Director Kash Patel described the Texas charges as the first time that material support to terrorism has been applied to Antifa. The incident took place on July 4 outside the Prairieland Detention Center near Dallas. Prosecutors allege a “North Texas antifa cell” attacked the facility with gunfire and fireworks.

Nathan Baumann, 20; Joy Gibson, 30; Seth Sikes, 22; Lynette Sharp, 57; and John Thomas, 32, each entered guilty pleas to one count of providing material support to terrorists during a hearing in federal court in Fort Worth. They each face up to 15 years in prison.

Erin Kelley, an attorney for Sharp, told The Associated Press the plea was just one “step one in a long process” before the final sentence is determined.

Attorneys for the other defendants couldn’t be reached.

Proceedings against other suspects involved in the shooting remain ongoing. A federal grand jury recently indicted nine additional individuals on charges such as rioting, using explosives, obstruction, and the attempted murder of federal officers.

Those indicted are Cameron Arnold (also known as Autumn Hill), Zachary Evetts, Benjamin Song, Savanna Batten, Bradford Morris (also known as Meagan Morris), Maricela Rueda, Elizabeth Soto, Ines Soto, and Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada. Their arraignments are scheduled for next month.

Court documents lay out a tumultuous scene at the detention center, a facility used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to hold individuals awaiting deportation.

Prosecutors allege group members clad in “black bloc” attire—dark clothing and face coverings—arrived late at night. They allegedly vandalized vehicles, a guard shack, and a security camera, as well as launched fireworks at the building.

As an Alvarado Police Department officer responded to a 911 call from correctional staff, one suspect reportedly yelled “get to the rifles” ahead of opening fire, striking the officer in the neck area. The wounded officer fell but shot back. Additional rounds were then shot at the injured officer and an unarmed Department of Homeland Security (DHS) correctional officer, who was seeking cover.

Gibson, Baumann, and Sikes were arrested in the near vicinity shortly after the attack. Sharp and Thomas are accused of assisting the main shooter evade capture until July 15.

The group allegedly acquired over 50 firearms in the Dallas-Fort Worth area ahead of the incident and used encrypted messaging apps with auto-delete features to coordinate the operation, including reconnaissance and discussions on supplies, such as medical kits and explosives.

The indictment alleged that Song was a group leader who distributed weapons and recruited members at gun ranges, combat training sessions, and from ideologically similar groups. Some defendants, such as the Sotos and Batten, are allegedly tied to producing “zines”—insurrectionary pamphlets promoting anti-government and anti-ICE ideas.

Defense attorney Patrick McLain, representing Evetts, stated there is “no evidence that such an organization [as a North Texas antifa cell] ever existed” and that his client is not affiliated with any such group.

Acting U.S. Attorney Nancy E. Larson praised the investigation involving the FBI, ICE, ATF, Texas Department of Public Safety, Alvarado Police, and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is the first indictment in the country against a group of violent antifa cell members,” she said in a statement, reaffirming a commitment to safeguarding federal facilities from “organized domestic terrorist cells.”

If convicted on the more severe charges, some defendants face life imprisonment. Others could receive sentences up to 50 years.