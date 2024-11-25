57% Of Americans Approve Deportation Of All Illegal Immigrants; CBS News Poll Admits

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

Let’s dive into details of the latest YouGov/CBS News poll on immigration, policy and the US economy.

CBS News reports CBS News poll finds Trump starts on positive note as most approve of transition handling

As was the case with voters throughout the campaign, most Americans would, in principle, approve of a new mass deportation program. If the Trump administration does start a mass deportation program, most of the public would have it carried out by law enforcement or current immigration agencies — most would not have the U.S. military do it.

If Trump really does decide to go after “all” illegal immigrants, the economy will suffer and he will regret it.

Excited About Trump

Overall, Republicans today are more excited about what Trump will do as president now than they were in 2016 when he was first elected.

Exhaustion to Oppose Trump Sets In

Democrats say they feel more scared about what Trump might do than they did in 2016, and a large majority of Democrats think as president he will threaten their rights and freedoms. But at the same time, there seems to be a sense of exhaustion, as fewer than half of Democrats feel motivated to oppose Trump right now.

Food and Grocery Prices

This one is clear. Optimism is totally unwarranted.

Tariffs will increase prices and deportations may cause shortages of farm workers.

Confirmation Hearings

This one is interesting and surprising to me.

Not even Republicans support a blanket approval of Trump’s cabinet picks.

Tariffs

More tariffs were coming no matter who won. This is the most protectionist the nation has been since the Great Depression.

I am surprised that 48 percent are thinking clearly.

Republicans used to be the free trade advicates. What a reversal.

Elections and Democracy

This is another interesting result.

Not even a majority of Republicans feel secure.

Looking ahead, each side fears the other.

Surprise, Surprise

There are many more questions in the poll for inquiring minds, especially on cabinet picks. But many of those were “I don’t know enough”, a very reasonable answer.

I was surprised by many of the answers. How about you?

Trump’s Conflicting Economic Agenda and Goals Are Impossible

The bottom line is easy to state: Trump’s Conflicting Economic Agenda and Goals Are Impossible

Trump promises to increase exports, increase tariffs, reduce the trade deficit, reduce the fiscal deficit, reduce inflation, reduce taxes, and increase growth.

Trump simultaneously needs a very weak and a very strong dollar.

Believe what you want but It’s logically impossible. And Trump is set to expand the deficit, not reduce it.