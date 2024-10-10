5,700 Children!? Medical Group Debunks Harvard Claim Denying Minors Getting Trans Surgery

A new national database reveals that between 2019 and 2023, a total of 13,994 minors in the US have received 'gender-affirming care' - of which more than 5,700 were operated on.

Detransitioner Chloe Cole took has a double mastectomy at the age of 15. (Twitter/Screenshot)

Researchers with Do No Harm analyzed insurance claims filed nationwide, finding 5,747 unique patients receiving gender affirming surgery, which ranges from mastectomies to genital reassignment surgery. They also found 8,519 minors who have been prescribed puberty blockers and/or hormone replacement therapy. Overall there were more than 60,000 total prescriptions written.

The cost of the insurance claims added up to $119 million, according to the website, which provides a searchable database that allows parents to search over 225 hospitals.

The researchers say they were extremely conservative in their estimates - and therefore their database likely underestimates the actual number of children receiving 'care,' the NY Post reports.

"We’ve really been meticulous in trying to make sure that the data are as clear as possible and are as accurate as possible," said Do No Harm chairman, Dr. Stanley Goldfarb.

Detransitioners speak out

Detransitioner Chloe Cole, who is now 19-years-old, received a double mastectomy at the age of 15.

"Once I even said that I was detransitioning, that I regretted it, in that I was talking about my experience and how transitioning damaged my life, the immediate response from my transgender friends in this community that I once looked up to, that I once saw as a second family ... was now entirely against me," she told Fox News in January.

Harvard study BTFO

The database completely dismantles a July study by researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, which found 'little to no utilization of gender-affirming surgeries by transgender and gender-diverse (TGD) minors in the U.S.'

The study found no gender-affirming surgeries performed on TGD youth ages 12 and younger in 2019. This was expected, the researchers said, as current international guidelines do not suggest any medical or surgical intervention for TGD individuals prior to puberty. -Harvard University

"We found that gender-affirming surgeries are rarely performed for transgender minors, suggesting that U.S. surgeons are appropriately following international guidelines around assessment and care," said Elizabeth Boskey, instructor in the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences - while lead author Dannie Dai, research data analyst in the Department of Health Policy and Management, added, "Our findings suggest that legislation blocking gender-affirming care among TGD youth is not about protecting children, but is rooted in bias and stigma against TGD identities and seeks to address a perceived problem that does not actually exist."

Except that's total bullshit, as we now know.

The Harvard report accompanying the study specifically mentions the fact that at present, half of US states have bans on 'gender-affirming' care for minors.

The following states are protecting children from their mentally ill parents and medical providers.