6'4" Trans Child-Molester Sexually-Abused Female Cellmate In Washington Prison: Suit

Western trans madness has many shocking manifestations. Woke school counselors and doctors pushing 14-year-olds into double-mastectomies is certainly the worst, but locking real women in prison cells with self-identifying "trans women" ranks way up there too.

That general practice is objectionable enough on its face, but a specific example from the Left Coast took it to a disturbing extreme, as Washington prison officials made a female prisoner share a cell with a towering, six-foot-four convicted child molester. The woman, Mozzy Clark, is now suing the state, saying the hulking "trans woman" named Christopher Scott Williams sexually abused and harassed her for months.

Convicted of sexually assaulting an underage girl, Christopher Scott Williams was given a female cellmate after identifying as "trans" (Washington Dept of Corrections)

Williams' dedication to his trans identity apparently stops short of bothering to take a female name, but does extend as far as wanting to have a woman locked in the same room with him every night. Williams had previously been convicted of sexually assaulting his own sister when he was 16 and she was only nine years old. His father said he'd first abused his sister three years earlier, but he avoided charges for that incident.

He was later convicted in 2009 and 2010 on felony charges for failing to register as a sex offender where he lived. At the time of his government-facilitated cohabitation with Clark, Williams was doing time for hitting his girlfriend in the head with a pipe.

Williams was originally sent to a male prison -- where he reportedly beat a male prison guard unconscious, necessitating reconstructive surgery -- but then declared himself female and petitioned for a transfer to a woman's prison, according to Clark's complaint. The Washington Department of Corrections obliged, sending him to the Washington Corrections Center for Women (WCCW). He then accused his roommate of bullying him, and asked to be locked up with Clark.

Clark says that, as a child, she was raped by an uncle and sold by her mother for drug money. Now her life at WCCW became a new living hell, which, according to the complaint, started with lewd comments and displays of Wiliams' genitals:

“In their cell, Ms. Clark was on the bottom bunk. Mr. Williams … would hover menacingly over Ms. Clark’s bunk with an erection while touching himself. He would also display his erection to Ms. Clark against her will, and gesture towards it, saying how much he wanted her."

“I’d be sitting on my bunk and he’d lean over me and he’d be like, ‘I hate it when it fills up with blood',” Clark told National Review. On multiple occasions, Clark woke up to find Williams on her bed. “When I startled awake, I felt . . . Christopher jerk his hand out from in my pants, and underneath my blankets. I was in shock. It took me back to my childhood.” In another incident, Clark says Williams returned to the cell with a homemade, strap-on dildo and asked Clark to use it on him. Her complaints to prison authorities prompted threats of physical violence from the giant in the bunk above her.

Other female inmates have complained about Williams and other biological men placed in the women's prison. Some of those grievances include showers that don't afford privacy from male leering. As an anonymous female inmate told National Review:

“Our shower stalls don’t go up to our heads. And the bathroom stalls, same thing. A bunch of women, when they’re in the showers, these people are just standing there. They don’t have to stand on their tippy toes and they look over and see everything. People were so uncomfortable. You feel kind of like you’ve been violated.”

Williams is now reportedly living alone a single cell. “They moved him out of the room, and they found literally a bag of dicks,” a female prisoner said. “A bunch of homemade dildos that this dude made.”

Washington State corrections Secretary Cheryl Strange has garnered leftist praise for facilitating "gender-affirming care" for convicts

Fittingly, the Washington Department of Corrections is led by a woman named Cheryl Strange. An Evergreen State College product and progressive who was appointed by the Biden administration to a federal corrections advisory board, Strange has overseen the implementation of taxpayer-funded "gender-affirming care" for Washington inmates, along with a host of other trans-catering policies. For example, male prisoners who say they are actually women can demand that pat-downs and physical inspections are performed on them by female prison guards.

"Dostoevsky said that a society can be judged by its prisons," National Review said in an August editorial. "Ours are in the grip of the same irrational ideology as so many other American institutions."