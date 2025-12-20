66 Things Higher-Ed Found Racist In 2025

Authored by Matt Lamb via The College Fix,

Every year, The College Fix likes to remind readers of what higher education declared racist in the past 12 months.

From Taylor Swift, to liking Mozart, our scholars and so-called “experts” never cease to find racism hiding under every rock and in every tree.

The list is grouped as reasonably as possible.

Some things are presumed “racist” if they require an “equity lens.”

For example, Minnesota State Mankato requires that assistant football coaches view their jobs through an “equity lens.”

This implies coaching football suffers from racism and needs a DEIntervention.

The full list of articles can be found here.

Activities:

Coaching football

Concepts:

Capitalism

Colonialism

Merit

Events:

Kamala Harris losing 2024 presidential election

Groups:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement

National Football League

Police

Pro-life Christians

Turning Point USA

University of Oklahoma Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity members

“White churches”

Medicine:

Dark green acne masks

Healthcare in general

Pediatric cancer care

Pregnancy care (sometimes)

White doctors

People:

American pioneers

Charlie Kirk

Conservatives

Elon Musk

Indiana Governor Mike Braun

Israeli actress Noa Tisby

John Winthrop

President Donald Trump

Rush Limbaugh

Stonewall Jackson

Voters who didn’t support Kamala Harris (majority of the country)

White men

White people in general

White students

White women

Places

The British countryside

Schools

University of Chicago

University of South Carolina dance school

Hofstra University

Policies:

Arresting illegal immigrants

Asking black students to write positively about themselves

Asking students for update on work

Bonuses for having babies

Depicting Jesus as white

Keeping men out of women’s prisons

Localization

Not funding a tiny black college with a subpar graduation rate

Opposing DEI

Portraying a black mom using marijuana

Prohibitions on abortion

Trump creating a lot of news stories

Subjects:

Art

Chemistry

Culinary arts

English/grammar

Marine Science

Math

Social Work

Literature

Things:

James Bond novel “Dr. No.”

Mars rover

Michelin restaurant guide

Monuments to American pioneers

Tesla Cybertruck

Words and phrases:

‘Carrot top’ (when directed at a Latino)

‘Carrot cake’ (when directed at a Latino)

‘Field’

‘Mob rule’