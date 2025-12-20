66 Things Higher-Ed Found Racist In 2025
Authored by Matt Lamb via The College Fix,
Every year, The College Fix likes to remind readers of what higher education declared racist in the past 12 months.
From Taylor Swift, to liking Mozart, our scholars and so-called “experts” never cease to find racism hiding under every rock and in every tree.
The list is grouped as reasonably as possible.
Some things are presumed “racist” if they require an “equity lens.”
For example, Minnesota State Mankato requires that assistant football coaches view their jobs through an “equity lens.”
This implies coaching football suffers from racism and needs a DEIntervention.
The full list of articles can be found here.
Activities:
Coaching football
Concepts:
Capitalism
Colonialism
Merit
Events:
Kamala Harris losing 2024 presidential election
Groups:
Immigration and Customs Enforcement
National Football League
Police
Pro-life Christians
Turning Point USA
University of Oklahoma Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity members
“White churches”
Medicine:
Dark green acne masks
Healthcare in general
Pediatric cancer care
Pregnancy care (sometimes)
White doctors
People:
American pioneers
Charlie Kirk
Conservatives
Elon Musk
Indiana Governor Mike Braun
Israeli actress Noa Tisby
John Winthrop
President Donald Trump
Rush Limbaugh
Stonewall Jackson
Voters who didn’t support Kamala Harris (majority of the country)
White men
White people in general
White students
White women
Places
The British countryside
Schools
University of Chicago
University of South Carolina dance school
Hofstra University
Policies:
Arresting illegal immigrants
Asking black students to write positively about themselves
Asking students for update on work
Bonuses for having babies
Depicting Jesus as white
Keeping men out of women’s prisons
Localization
Not funding a tiny black college with a subpar graduation rate
Opposing DEI
Portraying a black mom using marijuana
Prohibitions on abortion
Trump creating a lot of news stories
Subjects:
Art
Chemistry
Culinary arts
English/grammar
Marine Science
Math
Social Work
Literature
Things:
James Bond novel “Dr. No.”
Mars rover
Michelin restaurant guide
Monuments to American pioneers
Tesla Cybertruck
Words and phrases:
‘Carrot top’ (when directed at a Latino)
‘Carrot cake’ (when directed at a Latino)
‘Field’
‘Mob rule’