80% Of 'Liberal' Americans Want Elon Musk Thrown In Prison

A new Rasmussen poll has found that 80 percent of Americans identifying as ‘Liberal’ would like to see Elon Musk thrown in prison merely for being involved with the Department of Government Efficiency.

The poll found that almost three quarters of Democrats want Musk jailed, but when extended to those describing themselves as ‘Liberal’ the amount rose to 80 percent.

The question was worded “Would you support a hypothetical law that would imprison Elon Musk for his role in DOGE?”

“A new telephone and online survey … of 1,067 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on April 30-May 4, 2025 … finds that 54% of Likely Voters would support a hypothetical law that would imprison Musk for his role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE),” reads the report from Rasmussen.

This includes “39% who would Strongly Support such a law,” it continues.

A more ‘moderate’ 68 percent said they would support a law banning Musk from being involved in any way with government, presumably purely because he is supportive of President Trump.

“The fact that a majority of Democratic voters would support imprisoning Elon Musk for trying to make government more efficient is a shocking indictment of the modern left, which has become increasingly more tyrannical in recent years,” said Justin Haskins, senior fellow at The Heartland Institute, who co-conducted the poll with Rasmussen.

He added, “We’ve reached a point where many Americans would rather unjustly punish innovation than fix the broken systems Musk was trying to reform.”

For what crime exactly? — LisaO (@lisachriso) May 8, 2025

Due process for me, but not for thee. — Lakota Patriot (@n8ivpatriot) May 8, 2025

It proves Musk was right when he recently posted this:

When the radical left can’t win via democratic vote, they abuse the legal system to jail their opponents.



This is their standard playbook throughout the world. https://t.co/FgmgeyQ2rp — gorklon rust (@elonmusk) March 31, 2025

He's exposing their waste and fraud. — Will 🇺🇸 (@NoLeftTurns) May 8, 2025

Expose the truth, and the left wants you locked up. — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) May 8, 2025

Or worse.

That’s not a criminal; that’s a patriot. Musk is doing what our so-called leaders should be doing. shining a light on corruption. But the left? They'd rather protect the swamp. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) May 8, 2025

Demons don't like the light. 💀 — M (@FrivolouslyPink) May 8, 2025

