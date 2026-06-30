Via Remix News,

An overwhelming number of French people, totaling 83 percent, say they support the deportation of specific categories of foreigners currently residing in France, focusing particularly on delinquents, criminals, or the long-term unemployed, according to a recent CSA survey conducted for Europe 1, CNews, and the JDD.

For young people, 90 percent of them support deporting these categories.



This sentiment shows consistency across genders, with 82 percent of men and 84 percent of women in agreement. Socioeconomic data indicates 84 percent approval among lower socioeconomic groups, 87 percent among the inactive population, and 78 percent among higher socioeconomic professionals.

From a political standpoint, the desire to dismiss foreign delinquents, criminals, or long-term unemployed individuals consistently secures a majority regardless of party alignment.

On the left, sixty-nine percent of voters support the idea, which breaks down to sixty-six percent for LFI, seventy-five percent for the PS, and sixty-eight percent for the Greens. The sentiment is markedly stronger on the right, where ninety-six percent of Les Républicains voters favor the implementation of this process, closely followed by National Rally voters at ninety-three percent approval.

Incredibly, tens of thousands of foreigners with criminal records and deportation orders cannot be removed from France, often resulting in tragedy, including rapes and murders.

Regarding immigration in general, polling from Ifop and Odoxa routinely shows that between 60 to 70 percent of French believe there are “already too many foreigners in France” and that “welcoming additional immigrants is not desirable.”



This polling data emerges alongside ongoing political debates on the topic, such as statements from political figures like Eric Zemmour, who previously stated during an appearance on Europe 1: “I am for zero immigration but also for negative immigration.”

He said that legal immigration drastically increases the rate of overall immigration, notably through family reunification policies. He also said during the program: “I think we need to start remigration.”

Read more here...