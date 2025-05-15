"86 47" - Former FBI Director Comey Posts-Then-Deletes Creepy Threat Aimed At Trump

Former FBI Director James Comey posted a photo of sea shells arranged into the numbers "86 47" on his Instagram account today, before shortly deleting the post.

The immediately preceding post shows Comey lounging at the beach while pretending to read his own crime novel, his presence at the beach lending to the fact that this was not a hack.

Many are blasting Comey for issuing a not-so-thinly-veiled threat at sitting President Donald Trump, including the President's son and Congressman Andy Biggs:

Just James Comey causally calling for my dad to be murdered.



Just James Comey causally calling for my dad to be murdered.

This is who the Dem-Media worships. Demented!!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 15, 2025

Disgraced former FBI Director James @Comey is calling for President Trump to be eliminated.



Disgraced former FBI Director James @Comey is calling for President Trump to be eliminated.

— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) May 15, 2025

And here is his explanation for the 'shells' and the deletion...

And we screen-grabbed this before it was deleted too - oh the inspiration...

Runs in the family...

As covered previously in a ZeroHedge piece titled "From Epstein To Diddy: Spotlight Shines On James Comey's Prosecutor Daughter", Comey's offspring smell a little swampy as well. From the piece:

In a thinly covered news story from December that's suddenly relevant again (read on), New York Prosecutor Maurene Comey - whose father James Comey famously refused to prosecute Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified information & then participated in the Russia collusion hoax - joined the prosecution against Combs. The younger Comey has previously worked as lead prosecutor on both the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell cases, as well as that of former Epstein cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione. ... Maurene Comey becamse a US attorney in the Southern District of New York in 2015. In 2019, when she was just 30-years-old, Comey became one of the lead prosecutors in the Jeffrey Epstein case before he was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019. Two years later, she became one of three lead prosecutors in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's partner in crime and daughter of suspected Mossad operative Robert Maxwell. Before becoming a US attorney, Comey clerked for US District Court chief judge Loretta Preska of the SDNY - who notably oversaw a long-running defamation case filed by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Maxwell. Comey was also involved in the case of Nicholas Tartaglione, a former NYPD officer who was convicted of killing four men in 2016, and who was briefly Epstein's cellmate in the Manhattan Metro Correctional Center. Tartaglione claims to have helped Epstein after 'finding him unconscious' (and totally not trying to kill him) prior to Epstein's actual death. In 2016, Tartaglione suspected a man named Martin Luna had stolen money from him - for which "Tartaglione tortured Martin and then forced one of Martin’s nephews to watch as he strangled him to death with a zip-tie," according to a statement by the US Attorney's Office. Two days after Epstein's death, NY Times reporter James B Stewart, who had spent 90 minutes with Epstein a year prior, wrote "The overriding impression I took away from our roughly 90-minute conversation was that Mr. Epstein knew an astonishing number of rich, famous and powerful people, and had photos to prove it. He also claimed to know a great deal about these people, some of it potentially damaging or embarrassing, including details about their supposed sexual proclivities and recreational drug use. And so, whether this is just a case of 'it's a small world' or something a little (or a lot) less innocent, James Comey's daughter is now involved in a second case where high-profile celebrities and politicians may have been secretly filmed engaging in sexual activity with minors.

Comey's deep state tentacles make the cryptic Instragram post that much more unsettling. Might there be some hints in Comey's shitty novel? Donald Barr's Space Relations anyone?