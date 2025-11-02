9 People In Critical Condition After Mass Stabbing On UK Train

British police said 10 people have been hospitalized, nine with critical, life-threatening injuries, following a mass stabbing attack on a London-bound train Saturday evening, and that counter-terrorism police are supporting the investigation.

The attack was carried out by two unidentified suspects at 7:35pm as the Doncaster to London King’s Cross train headed south toward Huntingdon, a market town a few miles northwest of the university city of Cambridge. The two men dressed in all-black were tasered, restrained, and taken into custody by police, according to that report.

Two men arrested after mass stabbing on LNER train at Huntingdon. Attack at 19:30, emergency stop 19:44. Multiple passengers slashed, blood on floors, passengers barricaded in toilets. One guard critical. Three air ambulances. Over 30 armed officers. One suspect tasered, one… pic.twitter.com/IvmgcUq90c — Lewis.B.Rendell Official (@Lewisrendell1) November 1, 2025

Emergency services, including armed police and air ambulances, responded quickly as the train drew into Huntingdon. The attack appears to have been contained swiftly after the train arrived at the station, and police officers wearing forensic suits, with a police dog, could be seen on the platform.

MASS STABBING UK 🇬🇧



Multiple people stabbed on train in Huntingdon, two men arrested pic.twitter.com/Qdu3nppdXp — Culture War Intel (@CultureWar2020) November 1, 2025

Cambridgeshire Constabulary, the local police force, said armed police attended the incident after officers were called to the scene at Huntingdon station at 7:39 p.m. on Saturday. It added that the two people were arrested at the station, which is around 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of London.

A mad rush commenced in the train during the attack, sending bloodied riders rushing down aisles and hiding in bathrooms to avoid further carnage. The life-preserving dash led to travelers being “stamped [on] by others, according to The Times of London.

One witness stated that there was “blood everywhere” after the attack, The Times of London reported.

“They were making their way through the carriage to get away from the suspects. They were extremely bloodied,” a man using the name Gavin told Sky News.

That witness stated he saw one of the attackers on the platform with a “quite a large knife.”

“The suspect had also come off the train as well. So while we were being told to come out of the station the suspect was obviously running rampant,” Gavin told Sky News.

In a statement early Sunday, British Transport Police said two individuals have been arrested in connection with the stabbings. One of them was described on social media as "two black men."

Witness said 2 black men went on a killing spree slitting peoples throats stabbing them in the back absolute carnage from Peterborough all the way to Huntingdon.



But hey. white middle age angry man hanging flags on that lamppost is the problem.🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sL969LXFjJ — kingy 👑 (@k1ngy__) November 2, 2025

No motive for the attack has been given, but British terror cops were probing the incident.

“Ten people have been taken to hospital with nine believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries,” the statement said. “This has been declared a major incident and Counter Terrorism Policing are supporting our investigation whilst we work to establish the full circumstances and motivation for this incident.”

The police force also said that “Plato,” the national code word used by police and emergency services when responding to what could be a “marauding terror attack,” was initiated. That declaration was later rescinded but no motive for the attack was disclosed.

The mass stabbing in Huntingdon was a “Code Plato” which is a “marauding terror attack”.



Britain is dying. Please @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, @JDVance, @elonmusk… wield your power. I can’t believe I’m saying this but you need to sanction the British government. It no longer has a… pic.twitter.com/M8dPyfCg5W — Richard J. Shaw (@R_J_Shaw) November 2, 2025

“We’re conducting urgent enquiries to establish what has happened, and it could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything further," Chief Superintendent Chris Casey said. “At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer lamented the bloodshed and offered condolences in a social media post. He did not say anything about the identity of the attackers for their motive.

“The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning. My thought are with those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response,” the British leader said on X.

Paul Bristow, the mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said he had heard of “horrendous scenes” on the train.

London North Eastern Railway, or LNER, which operates the East Coast Mainline services in the U.K., confirmed the incident had happened on one of its trains and urged passengers not to travel because of “major disruption.”

An eyewitness to the attack said "We ran from the back of the train to the end as everyone was screaming to run, explaining there was somebody stabbing everyone and everything." His conclusion recaps how so many Brits are feeling in a country they can no longer recognize, overrun with illegal immigrants: "Knowing somebody has weapons and you have nothing, knowing they’re willing to strike woman and I think children. It wasn’t the England I grew up in."

Knowing somebody has weapons and you have nothing, knowing they’re willing to strike woman and I think children. It wasn’t the England I grew up in.



That was barbaric. — Olly Foster (@Oliver_foster_) November 2, 2025

A hero older man blocked a knife-wielding attacker from stabbing a younger girl as victims fought back with a bottle of Jack Daniels during Saturday’s UK train attack, according to a report. The unidentified man suffered gashes to his head and neck while preventing the train attackers from slaughtering a youngster on the blood-soaked LREN train from Peterborough to London, Witness Olly Foster told the BBC.