9-Year-Old Arrested In Baltimore For Armed Carjacking, Robbery Spree

If you want another reason to avoid the crime-ridden Democratic stronghold of Baltimore City, well, look no further than mobs of kids running around and committing senseless armed carjackings.

Local news Fox Baltimore reports three juveniles, including a 9-year-old, and two adults were arrested last Sunday in connection to an armed carjacking near the 3900 block of East Lombard Street.

"Once there, officers spoke with a 32-year-old woman who stated while stopped at a stop sign at Grundy at Bank Street, four male suspects approached her vehicle. One suspect, described as a white male, produced a metal tool, smashing her window. The suspect then proceeded to drag the woman from the vehicle and fled the location in the victim's car," the local outlet said.

Officers arrested a 21-year-old man, a 15-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy, and a 9-year-old boy after a short foot pursuit. The 21 and 16-year-olds were taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, while the 15-year-old was taken to the Department of Juvenile Services. The 9-year-old was released to his parents.

In a separate report, Fox Baltimore warned listeners in the area about an epidemic of juvenile carjackings plaguing the metro area.

Violent crime, chaos, homicides, drug overdoses, robberies, de-industrialization, and high taxes under decades of radical leftists in City Hall have transformed the once-beautiful city into a lawless metro that, quite honestly, 'The Wire 2.0' should be filmed again...

Lawless chaos...

All this chaos has sparked a massive citywide exodus of residents, moving to surrounding counties or elsewhere, plunging the latest Census population data for the metro area to a 100-year low. Smart money has been leaving for decades.

Fiscally irresponsible policies rammed through Annapolis by far-left Democrats are set to tip the state known for crabcakes, football, and murders into a "deep recession."