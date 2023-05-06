"AAAAAAAAAHHHH": Trans Activist Unleashes Primal Scream At SF Board Meeting

A transgender activist let out several primal screams at a San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting last week, after SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins declined to prosecute a Walgreens security guard who shot Banko Brown, a black transgender individual.

Jenkins declared that "the evidence clearly shows that the suspect believed he was in mortal danger and acted in self-defense."

Activist Lia McGeever voiced their (?) displeasure with an intra-scream diatribe;

“I live in [District 6]. I hate a lot of people on this board… for the reasons that led up to Banko Brown’s death. So, often I prepare something — maybe it’s a little historical, may even be a little poetic, whatever. There’s a lot of performative people on this board who will say one thing and support Black people, homeless people, trans people, and then immediately stab you in the face — being racist, transphobic, anti-homeless. So I don’t have any words prepared today. I just want you to feel our pain. I don’t know if you can at this point, based off your policy choices, but I have to pretend you have some form of empathy left. So, I am going to spend the next minute screaming cause that is what is going on in here.”

McGeever then gave several primal screams, saying "That is what the trans genocide in this country, in this city, has brought me to."

As Jonathan Turley writes;

No, that is what an age of rage has brought all of us to. This entire scream session was due to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announcing that her office would not prosecute Michael-Earl Wayne Anthony, a Walgreens security guard responsible for the shooting death of Banko Brown, a Black member of the transgender community. Jenkins declared that “the evidence clearly shows that the suspect believed he was in mortal danger and acted in self-defense.”

Our politics is now reduced to a collective scream session with zero content beyond pure unadulterated rage.

As I noted earlier, this trend was previously captured by Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) who is shown on videotape screaming about gun control in the Capitol as his colleagues left the floor following a vote. When Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) asked Bowman to stop yelling, Bowman shouted back: “I was screaming before you interrupted me” — which could go down as the epitaph for our age.