Aaaaand, It's Gone? Southpark Destroys Disney Over Woke Casting -- Right As "Snow White" Delayed

Disney has backed itself into quite the corner after picking a fight with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) over woke themes throughout their content.

Earlier this year, the company came under fire for its anticipated Snow White remake - a "woke" version set for release in March, which cast a feminist Cuban Latina who suggested that scenes with Prince Charming could be cut from the film, and replaces "the seven dwarfs" with what Disney bills as "magical creatures" of varied colors, sizes, shapes, and genders.

Zegler dismissed the storyline of the classic version as old-fashioned, saying, "The original cartoon came out in 1937, and very evidently so."

"There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her," Ms. Zegler said. "Weird! Weird. So, we didn’t do that this time."

Instead, Zegler explained that the more progressive version took "a different approach to what a lot of people will, I'm sure, assume is a love story just because we cast a guy in the movie, Andrew Burnap, great dude."

The son of original Snow White director David Hand called the remake an insult to his father's work.

"It’s a whole different concept, and I just totally disagree with it, and I know my dad and Walt would also very much disagree with it," Mr. Hand said.

He said he disagrees with the entire concept, calling it a "disgrace," suggesting that Disney is "trying to do something new with something that was such a great success earlier."

About that... according to Bloomberg, Disney has taken Snow White off the 2024 schedule, and will now come out on March 21, 2025. Another film, Elio by Pixar, will also be bumped to 2025. While it's more likely to do with the writer's strike than Disney having a change of heart, we can only imagine what a trainwreck it will be sans a complete rewrite.

The twin strikes by screenwriters and actors have delayed many projects this year. Although the writers are back to work, the actors are still negotiating a new contract. Studios have struggled to even promote finished films with actors unable to participate in premieres and other events.

Destroyed by Southpark

On Friday, Paramount+ released a first-look clip of "South Park: Joining the Pandaverse," in which Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny are played by a group of diverse women in what turns out to be Cartman's nightmare about Disney ruining productions with forced wokeness.

Will Disney un-wokify itself?