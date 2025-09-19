ABC's 'The View' In Spotlight After Jimmy Kimmel Suspended, Says FCC Chairman

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times,

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr said in an interview that ABC’s “The View” could be investigated after Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, was suspended earlier this week over remarks he made about the late Charlie Kirk.

“I would assume you could make the argument that ‘The View’ is a bona fide news show, but I’m not so sure about that,” Carr said on “The Scott Jennings Radio Show” on Sept. 18. “And I think it’s worthwhile to have the FCC look into whether ‘The View’ and some of the programs that you have still qualify as bona fide news programs and therefore exempt from the equal opportunity regime that Congress has put in place.”

“The View,” a daytime talk show, is hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro.

ABC suspended “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” indefinitely after a group of ABC-affiliated stations said it would not air the show following comments Kimmel made about the assassination of Kirk, a conservative influencer, during an episode earlier this week.

Kimmel appeared to suggest that the suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, was a supporter of President Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

Prosecutors have said that Robinson allegedly had left-wing and pro-transgender views.

Carr said that Kimmel was attempting to mislead the public with his on-air statements.

“The issue that arose here, where lots and lots of people were upset, was not a joke,” Carr told CNBC on Thursday. “It was appearing to directly mislead the American public about a significant fact.”

Under the FCC’s jurisdiction, ABC, CBS, and NBC have special requirements to “operate within the public interest,” Carr said on Sept. 17.

“Broadcasters are different than any other form of communication.”

Carr said his agency had a strong case for holding Kimmel, ABC, and network parent Walt Disney Co. accountable for spreading false information.

Prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, were critical of Kimmel being suspended by ABC and other broadcasters.

“After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn’t like,” Obama said in a post on X.

President Donald Trump said that Kimmel was removed partially because of a “lack of talent,” along with his recent comments on Kirk.

“Kimmel is not a talented person; he has very bad ratings more than anything else, and they should have fired him a long time ago,” Trump said during a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the UK on Sept. 18. “You can call that free speech or not—he was fired for lack of talent.”

In posts on Truth Social this year, including one last month, Trump also suggested that the FCC go after the broadcasting licenses held by ABC and NBC.

Kimmel has not issued a public statement on his suspension, and it’s unclear whether he will return to the show he’s hosted since May 2002.

The Epoch Times has contacted ABC for comment.