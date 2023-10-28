Abercrombie & Epstein? Ex-CEO Sued Over Gay Sex Trafficking, Abuse Allegations

Abercrombie & Fitch is being sued along with its former CEO Mike Jeffries, who has been accused of running a giant sex-trafficking ring that exploited young men who wanted to become models for the brand.

Court documents depict a horror story wherein Jeffries, the once-celebrated architect of the brand's provocative image, is accused of masterminding the despicable sex trafficking operation. Under this scheme, young men, dazzled by the glamour of modeling stardom, were allegedly subjected to sexual abuse under the guise that it would land them coveted modeling contracts, CNBC reports.

Earlier this month, a BBC investigation revealed systematic abuse, involving Jeffries' partner Matthew Smith and associate James Jacobson, under the pretense of offering modeling gigs.

The BBC's two-year investigation involving 12 witnesses reveals a systematic operation spanning from the 1990s through 2015, where Jeffries, aided by Smith and a conspicuous associate identified as James Jacobson, allegedly lured young men into an abusive quagmire. The promise of lucrative modeling contracts with A&F baited the trap, often leading to coercive sexual encounters at various luxury locations worldwide, from New York to Marrakesh.

The narratives shared by these men, including David Bradberry, sketch a sinister picture. The operation, disguised behind the glamour of A&F’s brand allure, often began with meetings involving Jacobson. With his striking appearance marked by a snakeskin patch over a missing nose, Jacobson is accused of acting as the gatekeeper to A&F's inner sanctum, demanding sexual favors as the price for entry.

Several told the BBC the middleman or other recruiters raised the possibility of modelling opportunities with A&F. All except one said they felt harmed by the experience. David Bradberry, then 23, said he was introduced in 2010 to Mr Jacobson by an agent who described him as the gatekeeper to "the owners" of A&F, but said there was no mention of sex. At their meeting, he said Mr Jacobson suggested Bruce Weber - then A&F's official photographer - should take his picture. Then, Mr Bradberry said, "Jim made it clear to me that unless I let him perform oral sex on me, that I would not be meeting with Abercrombie & Fitch or Mike Jeffries." -BBC

Bradberry's account, echoed by others, paints a scene of manipulation, where he was cornered into sexual acts under the pretense of career advancement. The exploitation extended to orchestrated events, where Jeffries and Smith would engage or direct participants in sexual acts. These gatherings, often swathed in the legitimacy offered by A&F branding and the presence of staff in company uniforms, created an environment where dissent seemed impossible.

The largest event described to the BBC was hosted in a private villa at a five-star hotel in 2011, for which dozens of men were flown to Marrakesh. The BBC understands Mr Jeffries and Mr Smith had also invited friends. Alex - who asked for his name to be changed to protect his identity - said he was a struggling model supporting his family back home when he was recruited as a dancer for the event, where he expected he would have to strip. Mr Jeffries "took advantage of people in a very vulnerable point in their life, especially when they're around these big cities, coming from small America," Alex said. The former CEO was the "kingpin", he said. "If it wasn't for him none of this would have existed." Alex, a straight man then in his 20s, said he was auditioned by Mr Jacobson, who praised his dancing but demanded he "finish the job" by performing oral sex on him. "I had debt, I wanted to support my family," said Alex. "I performed the job and I was, like, disgusted." Thinking "the hardest part was out of the way", Alex flew to Marrakesh for the event a few weeks later. But moments into his dance, he said, Mr Jeffries tried to kiss him. "I was trying to be in it without offending him. I was extremely uncomfortable," Alex said. -BBC

It wasn't just the attendees recounting tales of abuse. Former household staff disclosed regular weekend events at Jeffries' properties, including his Hamptons home, which they were instructed to vacate, hinting at concealed 'playtime' activities. The entire setup, described as a "well-oiled machine," included referrals, auditions, grooming rituals, non-disclosure agreements, and enveloped payments, pointing to an established, systematic exploitation process.

While Jeffries' legal team remains silent in the media, A&F has publicly distanced itself from its former executive, expressing disgust at the allegations. The company underscores its commitment to an abuse-free, discrimination-intolerant ethos under its current leadership. Despite this, questions linger about the brand's accountability, given the alleged abuses were masked by its corporate veil.

The inquiry by the BBC, backed by corroborating accounts and documents, not only unmasks the purported sexual exploitation ring but also challenges the fashion industry's systemic issues, where power can distort into a tool for abuse. With calls for a full legal investigation, this unfolding scandal reaffirms the need for transparency, accountability, and robust mechanisms to protect vulnerable individuals in all sectors, signaling a period of reckoning for corporate America and global industries alike.

"The company’s current executive leadership team and board of directors were not aware of the allegations of sexual misconduct by Mr. Jeffries," the company told the BBC. "For close to a decade, a new executive leadership team and refreshed board of directors have successfully transformed our brands and culture into the values-driven organization we are today. We have zero tolerance for abuse, harassment or discrimination of any kind."