"Absolute Garbage": Jill Biden's 'Bizarre' Christmas Video Is Freaking People Out

First Lady Jill Biden has continued her annual 'Hunger Games' holiday theme, with what some have called a 'bizarre' display of 'absolute garbage.'

In a video posted Wednesday, Biden had the New York-based 'Dorrance Dancers' perform their version of The Nutcracker Suite, in which grown men looking like uncaught pedophiles prance around in absurd costumes throughout the White House.

Just watch it:

A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite.



Enjoy! 💕 pic.twitter.com/qXtCm4t37o — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) December 13, 2023

Are you as creeped out as we are?

Why did they have to invite my sleep paralysis demon? pic.twitter.com/DRiRo95wzF — Jack Downing (@ImSpartacus18) December 14, 2023

"This should've come with a sensitivity label. This is horrendous," wrote Libs of TikTok on X, while another person called it "ABSOLUTE GARBAGE."

A freak show and absolute garbage… https://t.co/LhUvQ44wqD — mark8989 (@mark89894) December 14, 2023

X user "End Wokeness" points out that the Dorrance Dancers are a "radical anti-White group" which calls for "defunding the police, abolishing prisons, and even quotes Marxist terrorist Angela Davis."

BREAKING: The group behind the viral Biden Christmas video is a radical anti-White group called Dorrance Dance



On the group website calls for defunding the police, abolishing prisons, and even quotes Marxist terrorist Angela Davis.



The site has an entire section dedicated to… pic.twitter.com/HXY8m57oyT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 14, 2023

You are so strange. Bizarre. Freaky. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) December 14, 2023

It's a mentally ill Christmas at the Biden White House. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 14, 2023

Just why...

Christmas at the White House under Biden vs Trump



pic.twitter.com/21SnBSEsAZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 14, 2023

We'll give the last word to PJW: