print-icon
print-icon

"Absolute Garbage": Jill Biden's 'Bizarre' Christmas Video Is Freaking People Out

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Dec 14, 2023 - 10:20 PM

First Lady Jill Biden has continued her annual 'Hunger Games' holiday theme, with what some have called a 'bizarre' display of 'absolute garbage.'

In a video posted Wednesday, Biden had the New York-based 'Dorrance Dancers' perform their version of The Nutcracker Suite, in which grown men looking like uncaught pedophiles prance around in absurd costumes throughout the White House.

Just watch it:

Are you as creeped out as we are?

"This should've come with a sensitivity label. This is horrendous," wrote Libs of TikTok on X, while another person called it "ABSOLUTE GARBAGE."

X user "End Wokeness" points out that the Dorrance Dancers are a "radical anti-White group" which calls for "defunding the police, abolishing prisons, and even quotes Marxist terrorist Angela Davis."

Just why...

We'll give the last word to PJW:

0
Loading...