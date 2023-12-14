"Absolute Garbage": Jill Biden's 'Bizarre' Christmas Video Is Freaking People Out
First Lady Jill Biden has continued her annual 'Hunger Games' holiday theme, with what some have called a 'bizarre' display of 'absolute garbage.'
In a video posted Wednesday, Biden had the New York-based 'Dorrance Dancers' perform their version of The Nutcracker Suite, in which grown men looking like uncaught pedophiles prance around in absurd costumes throughout the White House.
Just watch it:
A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite.— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) December 13, 2023
Enjoy! 💕 pic.twitter.com/qXtCm4t37o
Are you as creeped out as we are?
Why did they have to invite my sleep paralysis demon? pic.twitter.com/DRiRo95wzF— Jack Downing (@ImSpartacus18) December 14, 2023
"This should've come with a sensitivity label. This is horrendous," wrote Libs of TikTok on X, while another person called it "ABSOLUTE GARBAGE."
A freak show and absolute garbage… https://t.co/LhUvQ44wqD— mark8989 (@mark89894) December 14, 2023
X user "End Wokeness" points out that the Dorrance Dancers are a "radical anti-White group" which calls for "defunding the police, abolishing prisons, and even quotes Marxist terrorist Angela Davis."
BREAKING: The group behind the viral Biden Christmas video is a radical anti-White group called Dorrance Dance— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 14, 2023
On the group website calls for defunding the police, abolishing prisons, and even quotes Marxist terrorist Angela Davis.
The site has an entire section dedicated to… pic.twitter.com/HXY8m57oyT
You are so strange. Bizarre. Freaky.— Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) December 14, 2023
It's a mentally ill Christmas at the Biden White House.— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 14, 2023
Who did this? pic.twitter.com/1XQZuSClbJ— Kiu (@06Kiu) December 14, 2023
Never forget what they took from you. https://t.co/U54K1p1sFR pic.twitter.com/uDpiHOWZDo— ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) December 14, 2023
Just why...
Christmas at the White House under Biden vs Trump— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 14, 2023
pic.twitter.com/21SnBSEsAZ
myeyes.gif pic.twitter.com/k5bA1BYnHj— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) December 14, 2023
We'll give the last word to PJW: