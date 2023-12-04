The Absolute State Of Joe Biden: Even Chris Cuomo 'Open' To Trump In 2024

If one needs an indicator of just how terrible things are going for the Biden administration, former CNN host and Democrat darling, Chris Cuomo, says he'd be "open" to voting for Donald Trump over Biden.

In a recent podcast, Cuomo was asked about whether the United States would "survive" another term with President Trump, to which Cuomo replied: "We survived a Trump administration. Would we survive another? Yes."

"And for people who are now going to attack me and say, what are you talking about? Trump is like this crazy man. Well, look, you know, as Patrick says, the data is the data. Nobody was trying to kill us when Trump was president in a way that they’re not now," he told Patrick Bet-David, Adam Sosnik, Tom Ellsworth and Vincent Oshana.

"So you're open to a Trump vote?" asked one of the hosts.

"I am always open. And I’ll tell you this. People say ... 'you’ve never voted for a Republican in your life.' Wrong."

"The first vote I ever cast was for a Republican," Cuomo continued.

Watch the podcast discussion below:

Cuomo, currently a host for NewsNation, was suspended indefinitely by CNN in 2021 over allegations that he helped cover up his brother's sexual harassment allegations. Cuomo is suing the network for $125 million, claiming that his ouster was "unlawful."

"It should be obvious by now that Chris Cuomo did not lie to CNN about helping his brother," said Cuomo's lawyer earlier this month. "In fact, as the limited information released from Warner Media’s investigation makes clear, CNN’s highest-level executives not only knew about Chris’ involvement in helping his brother but also actively assisted the governor, both through Chris and directly themselves."