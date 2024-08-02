'Accidentally Posted' Campaign Ad Suggests Harris To Pick Shapiro For VP

A staffer for Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker 'accidentally posted' a video meant to be released next week which reveals Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro as Kamala Harris' running mate.

Lmfao there is a 100% they were supposed to schedule this post for next week but some dumb staffer for the Mayor of Philadelphia accidentally just revealed that Kamala Harris is picking Shapiro as her VP https://t.co/vTyFHuUUnK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 2, 2024

"Philly political sources have told me that a staffer connected with Mayor Cherelle Parker's team accidentally posted the video today," posted journalist Ernest Owens on X.

"The video was scheduled for Monday...after VP Kamala Harris was expected to announce her pick."

"It's Josh Shapiro, y'all," Owens continued.

I'm hearing there's a "firestorm" right now.



I guess that's an understatement. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 2, 2024

Or, as Owens also suggested - this could be an 'accident' which serves as a trial balloon, and Harris could go in a different direction.

THINKING OUT LOUD: With all of these odd moves coming from Pennsylvania and Philly Democrats right now in pushing Kamala Harris to pick Josh Shapiro as her VP, I wonder if all this backfires and she goes in a completely different direction altogether.



The pressure is on. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 2, 2024

Shapiro notably canceled fundraising events in New York this weekend and "is likely to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris as she works to pick a running mate," reported WHTM earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Shapiro has come under fire from women's groups after his administration settled a sexual harassment claim against one of his longtime aides for $300,000.

In a statement headlined “Gov. Shapiro’s Failures Enabled Sexual Harassment,” the National Women’s Defense League said that the Harris vetting team should “consider the handling of past complaints of sexual harassment inside the Pennsylvania Governor’s office.” The group claims to be a nonpartisan organization dedicated to preventing sexual harassment. -Daily Beast

We're guessing said women's groups will promptly fade into the bushes.