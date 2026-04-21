ActBlue Employees Invoked Fifth Amendment 146 Times During House Probe

Authored by Bryan Hyde via American Greatness,

The House Administration, Oversight, and Judiciary Committees has released a joint interim staff report on its investigation into alleged donor fraud by ActBlue.

According to Breitbart, the report released Monday says five current and former employees of the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue took the Fifth Amendment 146 times during testimony before congressional committees.

The Fifth Amendment protects witnesses from potential self-incrimination by allowing them to remain silent.

The report titled “Fraud on ActBlue, Part II: Illicit Foreign Donations and a Cover-up Sour Mass Resignations and Firings on ActBlue’s Legal and Compliance Team” details efforts on the part of Congress to investigate claims of fraudulent donations to the platform and argues that ActBlue made its fraud-prevention rules “more lenient” twice in 2024.

🚨NEW REPORT: ACTBLUE EMPLOYEES TAKE THE FIFTH WHEN ASKED ABOUT FOREIGN FRAUD AND WHISTLEBLOWER RETALIATION AT THE DEMOCRAT DONATION PLATFORM



🧵THREAD: — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) April 20, 2026

A press release from the House Judiciary Committee revealed that the “five current or former employees at ActBlue who appeared for depositions all invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination during questioning—for a total of 146 times.”

The report makes clear that two ActBlue officials, one of whom formerly served as VP of customer service, and three of its former lawyers “declined to answer a single one of the Committees’ substantive questions.”

According to Breitbart, the report also states that internal documents produced to the Committees by ActBlue and its fraud-prevention contractor, Sift, “reflect a fundamentally unserious approach to fraud prevention at ActBlue—one that has left the door open for large scale fraud campaigns on Democrats’ top fundraising platform.”

Investigators also cited internal trainings that directed ActBlue’s fraud-prevention team to “look for reasons to accept contributions” rather than examine them closely for indicators of fraud—as required by federal regulation.

The New York Post reports that ActBlue has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and, in a recent statement through a spokesperson, has maintained that it has “always been forthcoming with Congress.”

An excerpt from the report reveals that “Documents produced pursuant to the Committees’ subpoenas show the collapse of ActBlue’s legal and compliance team in the months after the 2024 election. By March 2025, every member of ActBlue’s legal and compliance team resigned, was fired, or went on extended leave from the platform.”

The report goes on to say the following: “Put simply: every member of ActBlue’s legal and compliance team appears to have left the platform after the 2024 election because of its ‘knowing and willful’ acceptance of illegal foreign contributions, and the subsequent cover-up.”