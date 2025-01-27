Authored by Ford Fischer & Matt Taibbi via Racket News,

An accidental street collision in 1981 caused “You got your chocolate in my peanut butter,” which in turn launched the Reese’s Peanut Butter cup. In January, 2025? “I love abortions!” met “Fuck Antifa!” on the streets of Washington, creating God Knows What, but the 25 minutes of ensuing News2Share coverage by Ford Fischer’s crew sure were interesting.

There are too many eyebrow-raising moments in this reel to comment upon properly, but one piece of dialogue involving a fully masked protester (no spoilers! I won’t say which movement) stood out:

Q: So you’re standing today in Malcolm X park with a giant guillotine. Tell me about the intent behind that? A: Um… what I’ll say is that it’s art and it’s open to intepretation. It’s subjective. I certainly have my own reasons. Um, there’s people I care about who are in jeopardy, who are probably going to lose their rights to exist how they would like to, to love how they would like to, to be who they are meant to be. But this, this is a real symbol.

COME GET SUM: “It’s open to interpretation.”

There are other scenes about which one probably shouldn’t make light, but either way, this effort to capture both sides of last week’s inauguration demonstrations is another sterling contribution in Ford’s growing library of for-posterity video reels. This era needs nonjudgmental eyes in all directions, and News2Share continues to let images of key moments do the talking.

