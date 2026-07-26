Activists Target WNBA Player After She Takes Stand Against Trans Agenda

The WNBA only has two real stars with any meaningful popular following - Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham. Both of them built reputations as underdogs in a sport traditionally dominated by minority players espousing far-left politics. Both of them have been mistreated in the past by a league that tends to play nursemaid to those same players.

The WNBA has long been a cultural joke, not just because its reputation for low standards of athleticism, but because they are constantly whining about "equal pay", "social justice" and LGBT issues. The league spends so much energy on activism that they've forgotten about the game and the fans. No one likes a bunch of crybabies making demands.

The national interest in Caitlin Clark transcends politics; people like her because she takes the game seriously and plays at a level far above most of her peers. Her mere presence on the court now often brings in double or even triple the normal WNBA viewership.

On the other hand, Sophie Cunningham has gained a reputation as an enforcer. While Caitlin Clark is being persistently battered with flagrant fouls disguised as "accidents", Cunningham has decided to dish out some fouls in return. The Martial Arts trained player has decided to "sweep the leg" on the league and she's no longer letting the abuse slide.

This month she went viral for pointing her finger in the face of a black player (DeWanna Bonner) after multiple fouls against Caitlin Clark without referee intervention. Bonner flipped out over the gesture and the WNBA was unhappy. A white girl pointing with condemnation in the face of a black player was viewed by the political left as unacceptable. The fans loved it.

This week, Cunningham was in the news again, this time because she took a public position on "trans women" (men) being allowed in women's sports. Cunningham argued that she doesn't hate trans people, but:

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I’m like, ‘I never once said that.’ I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

She later doubled down when confronted by the media:

“I said what I said. I think it’s kind of common sense. And I think I’ll always believe in that. I think it’s really important to protect children, and that’s little girls who are also involved in that category. And so I’ll stand on what I said, and I’ll always believe that.”

Rule #1 when dealing with the political left: Never apologize to the political left. It won't shut them up. They will smell blood in the water and attack even more aggressively. Cunningham seems to understand this rule well.

In response, the media has gone on the attack, admonishing Cunningham for her comments. Leftists on social media are calling for her to booted from the league. Some are burning her jersey in an effort to inspire a boycott of her merchandise.

However, as usual, whenever leftist try to boycott someone it ends up backfiring. If a bunch of mentally ill gender fluid weirdos want to buy her jerseys just to burn them, Cunningham will be happy to take their money. Beyond that, her willingness to go against the progressive agenda of the WNBA has also earned her a lot of respect.

Almost overnight, Sophie Cunningham merchandise has sold out online, including her exclusive basketball shoes in women and men's sizes. Clearly, the public has decided who they think is right on the issue of transgenders in women's sports. Multiple conservative politicians and the White House have come to her defense on the national stage.

Like it or not, everything has become political, even women's basketball. But this is largely due to media and establishment interference. Progressive journalists are constantly acting as agents of the woke movement, demanding that people with a public platform swear fealty to the cause or be ostracized. These activists got a little too comfortable with their cancel culture power over the past decade; so much so that they don't realize how quickly it's all disappearing.

More and more people are refusing to bend the knee, and sports figures like Cunningham working in the midst of these vicious piranhas should be commended for standing by their principles.