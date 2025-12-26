ADL Goes Ballistic After Megyn Kelly Says Bari Weiss, Ben Shapiro Are 'Making Antisemites'

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is furious with journalist Megyn Kelly after she accused prominent Jews in the media - Ben Shapiro and Bari Weiss - of "making antisemites" through their attempts to censor criticism of Israel."

(If you don't care about any of these people, feel free to stop reading here... fair warning)

To bring you up to speed: Following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, podcaster Candace Owens pointed the finger at Israel, suggesting that Kirk's shifting views on Israel made him a target - and suggesting that Israel and France plotted Kirk's death. This drew sharp criticism from the Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro (Owens' former boss), journalist Bari Weiss, and the ADL - with Shapiro further accusing Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson of amplifying 'antisemitism' by platforming Owens and refusing to condemn her claims, while Kelly says attempts to censor criticism of Israel is in fact 'making' people into antisemites.

So - a lot going on here. Prominent Jews are condemning conservatives who haven't condemned Candace Owens - accusing them of fueling antisemitism, while Megyn Kelly says that in general, attempts to label conservatives critical of Israeli policy as 'antisemites' is actually creating antisemites.

Tensions peaked at Turning Point USA's AmFest conference last week, where Shapiro downplayed the 1967 USS Liberty incident in which Israel attacked a US Navy ship and killed 34 Americans - calling it a 'mistake' that's now largely irrelevant because it happened so long ago:

The TPUSA AmFest audience erupted in cheers after a young White attendee questioned Ben Shapiro about Israel’s 1967 attack on the USS Liberty.



Shapiro—who frequently invokes the Holocaust—dismissed the incident as largely irrelevant today because it occurred so long ago.… pic.twitter.com/TkuYLT6scM — AF Post (@AFpost) December 19, 2025

To which Carlson suggested that Shapiro's deflecting the question vs. debating it wasn't what the movement should be about:

Tucker Carlson bashed Ben Shapiro for calling a young man who posed a question about the USS Liberty as a “Hitlerite” moments prior.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/xSEwL5nUr2 — AF Post (@AFpost) December 19, 2025

The next day, Shapiro escalated during a speech at the Heritage Foundation in which he called Carlson an "enemy of the conservative movement" for promoting conspiracies.

Meanwhile, in a concurrent Vanity Fair interview, Megyn Kelly accused Shapiro and Weiss of "making antisemites" by aggressively labeling critics, calling Shapiro "Israel first," and criticizing their alleged efforts to "cancel" her from the movement.

To recap the drama:

Moments after Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, opened the conference with a speech calling her late husband a “peacemaker” and urging an end to the squabbling, Shapiro issued a blistering jeremiad that recalled William F. Buckley Jr.’s attempted excommunication of the far right. “The conservative movement is in serious danger,” Shapiro said, “from charlatans who claim to speak in the name of principle but actually traffic in conspiracism and dishonesty, who offer nothing but bile and despair.” He denounced Candace Owens—a podcaster he once employed at The Daily Wire, the media company he co-founded—who has emerged as the chief purveyor of conspiracy theories about Kirk’s murder. Her videos investigating the killing, infused with all the drama of a true-crime documentary, have been viewed millions of times. Shapiro extended his criticism to those he said have “refused to condemn Candace’s truly vicious attacks,” naming Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, and Steve Bannon. A few hours later on the same stage, Carlson fired back. “To hear calls for like, de-platforming and denouncing people at a Charlie Kirk event, I’m like, what?” Carlson said, with an air of annoyed confusion. “I mean, this kind of was the whole point of Charlie Kirk’s public life, and I think that he died for it.” -Vanity Fair

And Kelly's comments on Shapiro etc. 'making antisemites' for quashing criticism of Israel:

"What Charlie and I saw at the same time was that the country is turning," Kelly said. "And young Republicans are turning on Israel."

She argued that figures like Shapiro and Weiss are actually fueling the rise of antisemitism through their attempts to censor criticism of Israel. “They are making antisemites,” she said. “Tucker is not making antisemites. They are.” -Vanity Fair

The ADL replied to Kelly's in a thread on X (with replies closed to anyone they don't mention or follow):

1/ Megyn Kelly's recent comments cross a dangerous line. Accusing Jews of "making antisemites" blames Jewish people for the hate directed against them—a classic victim-blaming trope. 🧵 https://t.co/OU0JCzYoEf — ADL (@ADL) December 23, 2025

continued...

3/ Moreover, calling Ben Shapiro "Israel first" invokes the age-old antisemitic dual loyalty trope that has fueled persecution and hatred against Jews for centuries.



ADL has documented time and again how this kind of rhetoric from public figures helps normalize antisemitism and… — ADL (@ADL) December 23, 2025

Kelly fired back, telling the ADL "Nice try but these labels don’t work anymore," adding "Instead of attacking me they should listen to me. Or keep on keeping on & create more enemies!"

Nice try but these labels don’t work anymore. The @ADL has defanged itself. Instead of attacking me they should listen to me. Or keep on keeping on & create more enemies! https://t.co/WM6T8lNtvh — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 24, 2025

As a somewhat funny aside, pro-Israel accounts are calling Kelly 'Grandma Groyper...'

If you read this far, it's kinda on you at this point.