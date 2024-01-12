AfD Bundestag Member Vows To Deport Foreigners From Germany "By The Millions"
Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,
AfD Bundestag member René Springer has promised to deport foreigners from Germany “by the millions” as his party just hit a new high in approval polls.
Springer made the comments in a post on X in response to a media narrative that the AfD has a secret plan to expel migrants.
The politician asserted that the so-called “plan” wasn’t secret at all.
“We will return foreigners to their homeland. By the millions,” he wrote. “This is not a secret plan. This is a promise. For more security. For more justice. To preserve our identity. For Germany.”
Angela Merkel’s decision to accept over a million “refugees” from 2015 onwards led to the country experiencing a significant spike in crime and social disorder.
As we previously highlighted, a shop owner in Germany was denounced as a racist last month for complaining about migrants mass looting his store, while a left-wing politician sided with the criminals, saying they were “entitled” to steal.
The consequences have led to Germany becoming the latest major European nation to begin openly talking about re-migration.
However, the political establishment in Germany is attempting to ban AfD as a political entity entirely, ludicrously, in the name of ‘protecting democracy,’ even as support for the right-wing party continues to grow.
Emphasizing the popularity of AfD’s policies on mass migration, the party just hit a new record high on 24% in support amongst German voters.
