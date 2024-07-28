After Failed 1984-Style Censorship-Crusade, Paris Olympics Forced To Apologize For Woke Opening Ceremony

On Saturday, the organizers of the Paris Olympics scrambled to pressure social media platforms, such as X, to censor users who mocked and criticized Friday night's shocking Opening Ceremony. The event, which featured drag queens, nudity, and scenes deemed highly disrespectful to Christians, sparked outrage worldwide. When the International Olympic Committee's social media 1984-style censorship efforts failed (read: here), the committee had no choice but to apologize for the drag queen parody of Jesus' Last Supper on Sunday morning.

Here's what shocked the world on Friday night during the Opening Ceremony:

The 2024 Paris Olympics has gone full Woke dystopian.



The opening ceremony was filled with transgend*r mockery of the Last Supper, the Golden Calf idol, and even the Pale Horse from the Book of Revelation.



The Olympics has made it clear that Christian viewers aren't welcome. pic.twitter.com/LgawyE6YRX — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 26, 2024

God will not be mocked. This is blasphemy. All satanic. Boycott the Olympics. Go woke, go broke. Who is with me?



“And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the… pic.twitter.com/lzFAyDga1h — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) July 26, 2024

This Woke Shit Was what people had to Suffer at the Opening Ceremony of Paris Olympics 🤦‍♀️ #Olympics #OlympicGames #OlympicOpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/UiUWbVRHFW — Rosy (@rose_k01) July 27, 2024

"There was never an intention to show disrespect to a religious group," a Paris 2024 spokeswoman said, quoted by The Wall Street Journal.

The spokeswoman continued, "If people have taken any offense, we are, of course, really sorry."

Denial of intent...

Olympic organizers apologize to anyone who was offended during the opening ceremonies. It’s not really an apology though, it’s just another tiring attempt to say it was about inclusivity. It’s not inclusive when you mock billions of people’s religious beliefs. pic.twitter.com/xM305psf6y — Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 (@ryangerritsen) July 28, 2024

Never intended to offend anyone?

What were the organizers thinking when they recreated the Biblical scene of Jesus Christ and his apostles with drag queens, a transgender model, and a naked singer made up as the Greek god of wine, Dionysus?

And this...

The Paris Olympics deserve to be cancelled



Boycott this WOKE trash pic.twitter.com/xafQjv0xfU — The Pleb 🇨🇦 Reporter (@truckdriverpleb) July 27, 2024

"We wanted to talk about diversity. Diversity means being together. We wanted to include everyone, as simple as that," the artistic director Thomas Jolly told reporters.

Everyone except the Christians...

The woke mind virus is a phenomenon spreading like cancer across the Western world, infecting the youngest generations through public schools and activist corporations funding non-profits, as well as leftist politicians, who intend to install a new religion of woke. It's only natural for a competing religion to mock and attack the status quo, that being Christians, and that's exactly what occurred at the Games by the new religion rooted in Marxism.

Remember, the Olympics' planning phase takes years and tens of millions of dollars. For the Games spokesperson to now desperately claim that this opening performance was a big misunderstanding - insults the intelligence of the world, which was watching and left in disbelief. Even the French...

Last night's Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony even shocked the French.



pic.twitter.com/BIitQjifXW — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) July 27, 2024

So what about the mega-corporations who sponsored the Games? Where are their statements denouncing this absurdity?

We assume boycotts are coming to these brands.

Google Search trends for 'boycott Olympics' soared globally.

Coming...

Fellow Christian:



Can *you* please join me in a complete and total boycott of the blasphemous sickening satanic occult ritual formerly known as the Olympics?



Jesus Christ will not be mocked



We are the majority - let’s demonstrate power



Do not tolerate darkness



Do NOT watch pic.twitter.com/vtuJLaiWY0 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 27, 2024

The backlash this weekend makes it very clear: the majority of folks just want to watch sports without having the woke religion forced upon them. Keep politics and social issues out of sports, please.