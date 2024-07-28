print-icon
After Failed 1984-Style Censorship-Crusade, Paris Olympics Forced To Apologize For Woke Opening Ceremony

by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Jul 28, 2024 - 10:11 PM

On Saturday, the organizers of the Paris Olympics scrambled to pressure social media platforms, such as X, to censor users who mocked and criticized Friday night's shocking Opening Ceremony. The event, which featured drag queens, nudity, and scenes deemed highly disrespectful to Christians, sparked outrage worldwide. When the International Olympic Committee's social media 1984-style censorship efforts failed (read: here), the committee had no choice but to apologize for the drag queen parody of Jesus' Last Supper on Sunday morning. 

Here's what shocked the world on Friday night during the Opening Ceremony: 

"There was never an intention to show disrespect to a religious group," a Paris 2024 spokeswoman said, quoted by The Wall Street Journal

The spokeswoman continued, "If people have taken any offense, we are, of course, really sorry."

Denial of intent... 

Never intended to offend anyone?

What were the organizers thinking when they recreated the Biblical scene of Jesus Christ and his apostles with drag queens, a transgender model, and a naked singer made up as the Greek god of wine, Dionysus?

And this... 

"We wanted to talk about diversity. Diversity means being together. We wanted to include everyone, as simple as that," the artistic director Thomas Jolly told reporters. 

Everyone except the Christians...

The woke mind virus is a phenomenon spreading like cancer across the Western world, infecting the youngest generations through public schools and activist corporations funding non-profits, as well as leftist politicians, who intend to install a new religion of woke. It's only natural for a competing religion to mock and attack the status quo, that being Christians, and that's exactly what occurred at the Games by the new religion rooted in Marxism.

Remember, the Olympics' planning phase takes years and tens of millions of dollars. For the Games spokesperson to now desperately claim that this opening performance was a big misunderstanding - insults the intelligence of the world, which was watching and left in disbelief. Even the French...

So what about the mega-corporations who sponsored the Games? Where are their statements denouncing this absurdity?  

We assume boycotts are coming to these brands. 

Google Search trends for 'boycott Olympics' soared globally. 

Coming... 

The backlash this weekend makes it very clear: the majority of folks just want to watch sports without having the woke religion forced upon them. Keep politics and social issues out of sports, please.

