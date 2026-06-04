After Murder Of Henry Nowak, Amnesty International Condemns Right Wing 'Political Commentary'

Via Remix News,

Amnesty International’s reaction to the murder of Henry Nowak has prompted outrage, with the organization having nothing to say about the atrocious and inhumane actions of the police during the incident, but sharply condemning the “political commentary” in the wake of Nowak’s death.

“At a time when hate crimes are rising, and violence and fear are becoming a daily reality for people of colour and migrants, calls for ‘cold, hard rage’ are completely reckless. Henry Nowak’s murder is an awful tragedy and his family have said “we do not want his death to be used to create further division, hatred or tension”. The very least politicians can do is respect that,” wrote Amnesty International.

Not everyone is happy about Amnesty International’s remarks on the case, which has up until now, said nothing about the manner in which the police handcuffed a dying Nowak as he bled out from eight stab wounds.

Swedish MEP Charlie Weimers wrote on X, “Amnesty has been morally bankrupt for a long time. A pure left-wing organization."

Amnesty är moraliskt bankrutt sedan länge. En ren vänsterorganisation. https://t.co/6W2UaEgNdW — Charlie Weimers MEP 🇸🇪 (@weimers) June 3, 2026

He was responding to a comment from Lauren Chen, who wrote:

“Incredible statement from Amnesty International UK on Henry Nowak: Not a single word of conveying outrage or horror over the brutal murder, or of how police left him to die without dignity. Instead, their statement is about policing the political commentary around the case. I kid you not. What a grotesque betrayal of any moral purpose.These NGOs aren’t just useless – they actively despise you. They are hostile to everything you value and everything you hold dear.”

Amnesty International, however, is known for its pro-migration and left-wing stances and has a long history of funding from the Open Society Foundation of George Soros. Nevertheless, the organization is often critical of police conduct, which makes it all the more remarkable that the organization has nothing to say about the police’s actions in this case.

🇬🇧 The distressing bodycam footage of Henry Nowak's final minutes has been released by the Crown Prosecution Service.



Henry was stabbed by Vickrum Digwa, with an 8-inch blade he said he carried as part of his Sikh faith, while walking home alone in December last year in… pic.twitter.com/mIM1BgGdkj — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) June 1, 2026

The Southampton officers in the case disregarded Nowak’s pleas for help while immediately taking the claims of Vickrum Digwa, who said Nowak made racist comments to him, at face value. Notably, Nowak told the police multiple times that he had been stabbed and warned them: “I can’t breathe.” When he told the officer he had been stabbed, the officer replied, “I don’t think you have, mate.”

At the same time, the murder weapon was given to his mother, and police later found it at the family home along with more than 20 other weapons. His mother is due to be sentenced for removing the murder weapon from the crime scene.

The Nowak case has many parallels with the George Floyd case, where Police Officer Derek Chauvin was controversially convicted for murdering Floyd after placing him in handcuffs and kneeling on his back while Floyd said, “I can’t breathe.” Although the left weaponized the case, sparking mass riots the resulted in billions of damage across the United States, Amnesty International never condemned the left’s political rhetoric in the Floyd case. The Soros-funded organization also never condemned the mass riots, which left stores and homes burned out across major American cities.

If anything, Amnesty International’s “political commentary” around the case only served to inflame tensions and put vulnerable communities under further threat.

This double standard has not been lost on English protesters, who gathered in the streets and chanted “I can’t breathe,” at police officers in Southhampton yesterday, before unrest broke out. Notably, no shops were burned and no businesses harmed during the small-scale unrest — a far cry from the mass riots following Floyd’s death.

JUST IN: 🇬🇧



Thousands of English protesters chant, "i can't breathe," in front of the Southampton police station.



They are protesting the treatment of Henry Nowak by British police, who handcuffed the youth as he lay dying from multiple stab wounds.pic.twitter.com/kXg35Rnw1R — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) June 2, 2026

The murder of Nowak had sparked anger across Britain, but parties on the right, in particular, have been the most critical. Amnesty International appears unhappy that political commentators are pointing out the racial double-standard at work, including the police immediately taking the side of the murderer because he cried, “racist.”

Meanwhile, the leader of Restore Britain, Rupert Lowe, is making headlines for his call to return the death penalty for killers like Digwa.

A Restore Britain Government would give the British people a referendum on removing men like Digwa from society for good.



The ultimate deterrent.



The death penalty. pic.twitter.com/yaXWeOnKXa — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) June 2, 2026

His proposal has now received backing from Elon Musk.

It is this or death https://t.co/zCDJXO9gW1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2026

All of this explains Amnesty’s position and why that organization will never try to hold the police accountable for their actions in the Nowak murder case.

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