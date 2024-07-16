print-icon
print-icon

Amid Outrage And Calls For Deportation, Jack Black Cancels Australian Tour After Bandmate Wishes Trump Dead

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024 - 02:25 PM

Weeks after musician and actor Jack Black appeared at Joe Biden's Hollywood fundraiser to tell people "democracy is at stake," he's canceled the rest of his Australian tour after bandmate Kyle Gass said on Sunday that his birthday wish would be "don't miss Trump next time."

Jack Black and Kyle Glass (photo: Kevin Winter, Getty)

Watch via Collin Rugg:

"I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form," Black said. "After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

Blindsided, you say?

Australians were outraged at Gass's comment - with senator Ralph Babet demanding that the pair be deported.

"I call on the prime minister Anthony Albanese to join me in denouncing Tenacious D, Jack Black and band member Kyle Gass, and I call on the immigration minister Andrew Giles to revoke their visas and deport them immediately," Babet said on Tuesday. "Anything less than a deportation is an endorsement of the shooting and the attempted assassination of Donald J Trump," he continued, adding that allowing the band to remain in Australia was "unthinkable."

Of course, it doesn't take a NASA scientist to figure out why Black actually canceled the tour...

 

0
Loading...