Amid Outrage And Calls For Deportation, Jack Black Cancels Australian Tour After Bandmate Wishes Trump Dead

Weeks after musician and actor Jack Black appeared at Joe Biden's Hollywood fundraiser to tell people "democracy is at stake," he's canceled the rest of his Australian tour after bandmate Kyle Gass said on Sunday that his birthday wish would be "don't miss Trump next time."

Jack Black and Kyle Glass (photo: Kevin Winter, Getty)

Watch via Collin Rugg:

BREAKING: Jack Black and Tenacious D are halting all future shows after bandmate Kyle Gass said on stage he wishes Trump was shot and k*lled.



In a new statement, Black says he was blindsided by the statement and was postponing shows.



“I was blindsided by what was said at the… pic.twitter.com/T1B5iDA3WT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 16, 2024

"I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form," Black said. "After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

Blindsided, you say?

BREAKING: Jack Black wasn't 'blindsided' by the Trump assassination comments last night



Watch the FULL clip - he laughs hysterically and says "Thank You"pic.twitter.com/tpyhBeBho1 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 16, 2024

Australians were outraged at Gass's comment - with senator Ralph Babet demanding that the pair be deported.

"I call on the prime minister Anthony Albanese to join me in denouncing Tenacious D, Jack Black and band member Kyle Gass, and I call on the immigration minister Andrew Giles to revoke their visas and deport them immediately," Babet said on Tuesday. "Anything less than a deportation is an endorsement of the shooting and the attempted assassination of Donald J Trump," he continued, adding that allowing the band to remain in Australia was "unthinkable."

There is no place in Australia for those who wish for the assassination of others. pic.twitter.com/wuvgQxeeDS — Senator Babet (@senatorbabet) July 16, 2024

Who’d a thought we’d be looking to Australia for actual leadership in this world… but here we are. — Smash JT (@SmashJT) July 16, 2024

This is what responsible leadership looks like.



If immediate action is not taken by the sitting government to remove these reprobates from our country, it is yet another stain on our failing reputation and a continued diminution of our moral values.



No-one should argue against… — Mike James (@Mike__James__) July 16, 2024

Of course, it doesn't take a NASA scientist to figure out why Black actually canceled the tour...

I have serious doubts the comment bothered him at all, the backlash bothered him.



I’m glad it shut the slime balls down. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) July 16, 2024