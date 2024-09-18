After Overwhelming Pro-Trump Polling, Teamsters Will Not Endorse Any Candidate For First Time Since 1996

The Teamsters announced on Wednesday that they will not endorse any candidate for president after a shocking internal poll found that more than half of Teamsters members back former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

Sean O’Brien, the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July. Vice President Kamala Harris met with Mr. O’Brien and other Teamsters leaders on Monday.Credit...Kenny Holston/The New York Times

One of the largest unions in the country which endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 election, the Teamsters found that 58% of members polled back Trump vs. 31% for Harris.

This marks the first time since 1996 that the union hasn't endorsed a candidate.

"For the past year, the Teamsters Union has pledged to conduct the most inclusive, democratic, and transparent Presidential endorsement process in the history of our 121-year-old organization — and today we are delivering on that promise to our members," said Teamsters President Sean O'Brien in a statement.

“For the past year, the Teamsters Union has pledged to conduct the most inclusive, democratic, and transparent Presidential endorsement process in the history of our 121-year-old organization—and today we are delivering on… pic.twitter.com/CnFNN9uosx — Teamsters (@Teamsters) September 18, 2024

Roughly an hour after releasing the poll, the Teamsters announced they would not support any candidate in this election.

"This year, no candidate for President has earned the endorsement of the Teamsters' International Union.'

Teamsters say they will not endorse a candidate for U.S. President. “The General Executive Board of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters on Wednesday elected not to endorse any candidate for U.S. President.” pic.twitter.com/d3AgUn6vLA — Caitlyn Kim (@caitlynkim) September 18, 2024

Trump met with Teamsters officials in January to court their endorsement, while Harris met Monday with the group's leadership in Washington D.C.

