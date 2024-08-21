After Undercover Ops, Texas Launches Investigation Into Orgs 'Illegally Registering Non-Citizens To Vote'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) launched an investigation on Wednesday into organizations that are allegedly registering non-citizens to vote.

Following undercover operations, the AG's Election Integrity Unit found that multiple nonprofit organizations have opened booths outside of Texas Department of Public Safety Driver's license offices in order to 'assist' with voter registration.

According to Paxton's office, "Texans are deeply troubled by the possibility that organizations purporting to assist with voter registration are illegally registering noncitizens to vote in our elections."

"The Biden-Harris Administration has intentionally flooded our country with illegal aliens, and without proper safeguards, foreign nationals can illegally influence elections at the local, state, and national level. It is a crime to vote—or to register to vote—if you are not a United States Citizen. Any wrongdoing will be punished to the fullest extent of the law," Paxton continued.

As American Greatness notes further,

On Sunday, Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo revealed on X that, according to a friend, Democrats had set up voter registration drives outside of three DMVs in Weatherford and Fort Worth.

“Friend of mine’s wife had to take her 16 yr old son to the DMV this week for a new license,” Bartiromo began.

Couldn’t get an online appointment (all full) so went in person and had to go to 3 DMV’s to get something done. First DMV was in Weatherford. Had a massive line of immigrants getting licenses and had a tent and table outside the front door of the DMV registering them to vote! Second one was in Fort Worth with same lines and same Dems out front. Third one was in North Fort Worth had no lines but had same voter registration drive.

Brady Gray, Chairman of the Parker County Republican Party in Weatherford, reacted to the report on X, saying he would look into it.

“Under Kamala’s watch the border has been overrun, now MY county is being overrun,” Gray wrote. “I’m done listening to those who claim ‘replacement theory’ is racist and conspiratorial. Democrats are intentionally trying to circumvent law to steal elections. That’s not hyperbole, it’s a fact.”

The Republican chairman added that since Bartiromo’s disturbing post went out, he had been inundated with messages from concerned residents asking if the Parker County GOP was aware of the report.

“We are, and I will be fully investigating the claims in our community,” Gray said.

Bo French, chairman of the Tarrant County GOP also reacted to the story on X: “This is beyond troubling. It’s time we not only shut down the border, we need to immediately implement e-verify, proof of citizenship to vote and deport every illegal alien in America,” he said. “As for this election, we need intervention from @GovAbbo @DanPatrick @KenPaxtonTX to prevent illegals from voting. We are on the cusp of losing Texas forever.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reposted Bartiromo’s post on Sunday without comment, signaling that the shocking report was also on his radar.

American Greatness has reached out to the Texas AG’s office, the Parker County GOP, and the Tarrant County GOP for further comment.

Another X account, Hollywood Resistance, reported a similar voter-registration drive was happening in McKinney, Texas.

“On either side of the [DMV]doors were voter registration tables, & all the signs were in Spanish. Not one word of English. No asking for ID, just for an address,” Hollywood Resistance wrote.

The Biden regime has allowed and in many cases, facilitated the entrance of 12 to 18 million migrants into the United States in the past three and a half years, leading many Republicans to fear that a “perfect storm” of election-changing voter fraud is imminent.

Election Integrity Network founder Cleta Mitchell told RealClearInvestigation’s Ben Weingarten that two factors are about to produce that perfect storm: “the invasion of our country by millions of illegals” and new Democrat-driven policies that ease voter registration and participation limits.

A new study estimates that 10–27 percent of noncitizen adults are registered to vote illegally, and 5–13 percent expected to cast illegal ballots in 2024.

According to Mitchell and other election integrity experts, significant numbers of these noncitizens will wind up on voter rolls thanks to Joe Biden’s Executive Order 14019, which directs every federal agency to register and mobilize voters.

Officials in Alabama and Mississippi say that under the executive order, which RCI has previously examined, authorities are already attempting to register noncitizens to vote. The Biden Administration initiative calls on federal agencies to coordinate with third-party groups in pursuit of its objectives as well.

In testimony before the House Administration Committee in May, J. Christian Adams, a fellow former DOJ official and president of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, affirmed that “most often noncitizens are getting on the rolls through the motor voter registration process or third-party registration drives.”

During the congressional election integrity hearing in May, New York University Brennan Center for Justice President Michael Waldman repeated the Democrat mantra that “under current law, noncitizen voting in federal elections is illegal four times over: it is both a state and federal crime to register to vote, and it is both a state and federal crime to vote in federal elections.”

While its arguable that these laws are sufficient to curb noncitizen registration and voting, voter integrity experts claim that the ultimate goal of illegal voter registrations is to generate ballots for Democrat groups to harvest.

According to Adams, there is “almost nothing the public or political parties can do on the back end to identify, challenge, and invalidate noncitizen votes prior to election certification.”