AG Bondi Moves To Secure Military Housing After Threats, Joining Other Trump Officials

Attorney General Pam Bondi has reportedly moved into heavily guarded housing at a military base in the Washington area after receiving multiple threats.

Several sources familiar with the situation say the threats came from drug cartels as well as political critics, prompting the relocation. Bondi joins a growing list of Donald Trump administration officials who now live at secure military facilities in and around the nation’s capital due to heightened security concerns.

“Ms. Bondi moved from an apartment in the city within the past month in response to an array of threats flagged to her staff by federal law enforcement, these people said, including an uptick in criticism of Ms. Bondi, and threats relayed by investigators,” the New York Times reports.

“One catalyst was an increase in threats following the capture and prosecution of President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela in January, according to a senior official with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss security matters.”

The threats against Trump administration officials are very real. For example, Trump advisor Stephen Miller and his family were subjected to repeated protests outside their Arlington, Virginia home, including activists posting fliers in their neighborhood with their home address, branding him a “Nazi” and accusing him of “crimes against humanity.” Protesters with Arlington Neighbors United for Humanity also chalked messages on the sidewalk accusing him of “destroying democracy,” “kidnapping,” and “White nationalism,” and the group warned the couple on Instagram that their efforts to “dismantle our democracy” would not be tolerated. His wife, Katie Miller, also recounted that a protester told her, “I’m watching you,” as she left their house. Other officials living on a military base include Sec. of State Marco Rubio, Sec. of Defense Pete Hegseth, and outgoing DHS Sec. Kristi Noem.

Even though legitimate threats have forced these officials to move to military bases, the liberal media outlets have been criticizing the relocations for months. Fox News Digital reported last year that left-leaning outlets like The New Republic and The Daily Beast claimed the officials were merely trying to avoid public backlash.

The New Republic called Stephen Miller “one of a handful of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet members who are hiding out on military bases so they don’t have to be exposed to the public that hates them,” while The Daily Beast said he had secured “a taxpayer-subsidized military home, shielding him from the type of people he hates the most: left-wing agitators.”

The New York Times similarly questioned the legitimacy of the arrangements and the costs to taxpayers.

“It is not clear how much, if anything, officials are paying to stay at some of the most historic properties in the government’s possession,” the paper wrote, and noted that “this appears to be the first administration to take such widespread advantage of taxpayer-funded military housing to accommodate political appointees who do not have a direct connection to the military, according to former officials and historians.”

Last year, the Network Contagion Research Institute published research warning that what it calls "assassination culture" is taking root in American political life. Lead researcher Joel Finkelstein traced the inflection point to December 2024, when Luigi Mangione shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in broad daylight in Manhattan. Rather than near-universal condemnation, Mangione became a folk hero among the political left.

"What was formerly taboo culturally has become acceptable," Finkelstein told Fox News Digital. "We are seeing a clear shift — glorification, increased attempts and changing norms — all converging into what we define as 'assassination culture.'"

Five months after the study was published, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah.

The left may not like the fact that Trump administration officials are living on military bases, but they are the reason they have to.