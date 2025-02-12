Age Of Transparency: We Need Mass Surveillance Of Governments Instead Of Citizens

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.us

In the wake of Donald Trump’s return to the White House there has been an atmosphere of palpable panic among the usual suspects. Establishment bureaucrats are screaming bloody murder in aisles like spoiled toddlers at Walmart after being told they’re not going to get whatever they want from the American taxpayer. These people are long overdue for a spanking and a nap.

Elon Musk’s DOGE group has wasted no time in pursuing total transparency of the federal government’s funding operations and I have to say, the reaction from the leftist establishment is even more unhinged than I could have imagined. In the past week, Democrats and activist judges have actually attempted to stop the new head of the Treasury Department, Scott Bessent, from accessing funding allocation records. In other words, the person in charge of the Treasury is not allowed to investigate how the Treasury is spending American tax dollars.

The temporary freeze on access is in response to lawsuits from 19 Democrat controlled states that are seeking to slow down DOGE efforts. Democrats have recently labeled the DOGE mission an “authoritarian rampage” through the federal government.

What I want people to to do is consider for a moment how truly insane this is. The Trump Administration, duly advanced to the Oval Office by the electoral college and the majority of American voters, ran on a campaign platform of government transparency and efficiency. The public put Trump in office because they WANT an accounting of government activities and overreach. Democrats have said “no”, the public isn’t allowed to get the reform they voted for. Democracy indeed.

In my view these judicial orders should be ignored; they serve no purpose other than to protect corruption. What DOGE is pursuing is essentially an audit of federal operations, something which is supposed to be a normal occurrence anyway. It has not been done properly in generations, and now we know why.

Democrats claim that to undertake such an audit (an audit that the American populace wants) is “authoritarian”. As I’ve noted over the years, the political left and the globalists often brandish words like “democracy” as a weapon against their opponents, but they have never and will never actually respect the will of the people or even the will of the majority they claim to worship.

The bottom line is, they despise you. They see you as a sacrificial beast of burden, a useful tool for achieving their Utopian aspirations. And if they find that you aren’t beneficial to their new world vision then you’re treated as an enemy to be suppressed or disposed of.

They are Fabian Socialists; elitists with delusions of grandeur. They believe themselves to be leaders by birthright – Philosopher kings genetically predisposed to manage civilization. The rest of us are mere peons too ignorant to understand why total centralization and total secrecy are “essential” for society to progress. Every terrible thing they do is for our benefit. Our slavery is for our benefit. At least, that’s the underlying message the leftists are promoting.

As noted, it sounds insane when you break down the issue into its uglier parts. The claim that the Trump Administration, backed by the American public, is participating in an “act of tyranny” because they’re auditing the government is mind boggling. How many Americans every year are terrorized by audits executed by the government? And the feds can’t handle one audit of their own without screaming “fascism”? But if you think about the stakes involved, the frothing desperation of establishment officials makes a lot more sense.

The audit of USAID has so far uncovered billions in mismanaged dollars, billions in payoffs for various corporate media entities, billions to NGOs working against American interests at home and abroad, billions in woke propaganda programs and billions in lost tax dollars spent on items that make little to no sense (unless you consider the possibility that the cash is being secretly funneled to covert projects).

As I write this DOGE is beginning to delve into FEMA, Social Security, Medicaid and the Defense Department. The level of corruption that they will uncover in each of these institutions will easily dwarf everything they found in USAID. Just wait until they try to audit the Federal Reserve and watch the chaos unfold.

These revelations are not really all that shocking to those of us in the Liberty Movement and alternative economics. We’ve been warning about this for many years. However, they do expose a fundamental disconnect in how our culture views and interacts with government. We’re suffering from a mass Stockholm Syndrome that needs to be addressed.

Over the past century in particular, Americans have forgotten that our forefathers fought and died to free our nation from feudalism and the mentality that the common man is beholden to the whims of an elitist oligarchy. Rather, the founders flipped this ancient system of control on its head and asserted, that by the hand of God and natural law, the individual is endowed with inalienable rights – That the government should be a servant to the people rather than the people being servants to government.

This way of thinking about the structure of human society is new and rare in the annals of history. Tyranny has been the norm for thousands of years. Freedom was a privilege of the wealthy; transparency and accountability for the ruling class were almost unheard of.

The ultimate goal of the leftist/globalist apparatus is to drag the western world back into the dark ages of feudal control, all while regaling us with futurist fantasies of “progress”. Freedom (with responsibility and wisdom) is progress. Globalism is the opposite of freedom and the opposite of progress.

When the political left sees an audit of the apparatus they have spent a century constructing, what they see is the end of their totalitarian dreams. Why? Because evil cannot survive in sunlight, evil requires the protection of the dark. An authoritarian system or technocracy cannot survive if it faces constant scrutiny from the population it means to dominate.

The elites must be able to steal from the public at will. They must be able to redistribute that wealth to whatever mechanisms they wish without oversight. They must be able to use our labor and our money against us. Remember, these people are a tiny minority; they have no power without the ability to corrupt the structures that society relies on.

If the government and the bureaucrats within it come under surveillance, their power disappears. This is what DOGE is doing – They’re putting a CCTV camera in the face of the functionaries and making them behave. Lack of oversight has created a cancer upon our nation. This network of extra-governmental institutions (like USAID) and NGOs is where the real power in America rests. The public can vote however they want but nothing changes because the apparatus and their influence remain regardless of who is elected.

At what point did it become acceptable for the feds to spy on the people while never facing any judgment themselves? At what point did it become an act of treason to check the hard drives and bank accounts of the regime and make sure they aren’t up to something nefarious?

It is time for this archaic form of governance to end. It’s time to do away with feudal tyranny and move on to a better future where total transparency of government is the norm. It should not be considered a revolutionary act to audit the system, it should be expected. The actions of DOGE should be permanently engraved as a standard of western civilization.

If humanity ever hopes to move on to something better; to defeat poverty, to diminish criminality, to live morally, to master our personal weaknesses, to pursue merit, to grow as a species and increase our understanding of the universe around us, we must first be honest about who we are and where we can improve. This effort begins in only one way: By forcing the political elites to learn humility. Today, the people DO NOT have the government they deserve and the fish rots from the head down.

If governments can be humbled, then maybe we as a species have a chance to survive and rise to greater aspirations. If not, then we will remain trapped, hosts to a parasitic organism that uses our own blood and sweat to destroy us. We will struggle daily to fulfill the narcissistic dreams of entitled and power hungry psychopaths who think they own us. We will never know peace.