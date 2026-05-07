Age Verification PsyOp? Kids Bypass UK Government Tech With Fake Moustaches

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The UK government’s much-hyped age verification system for social media has been reduced to a joke overnight – and the punchline is being delivered by schoolkids armed with makeup pencils and fake facial hair.

A damning new report from Internet Matters reveals that more than a third of UK children have already figured out how to dodge the latest “safeguards” imposed under the draconian Online Safety Act.

Methods include entering fake birthdays, borrowing logins, and – most hilariously – drawing on fake moustaches to fool facial age estimation tech. One parent admitted catching her son using an eyebrow pencil; the system promptly verified him.

The UK government’s age verification checks have been brought down by children wearing fake moustache’s



Brilliant pic.twitter.com/FvSAiKaZ6r — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) May 5, 2026

This comes as ministers double down on plans to restrict or outright ban social media access for under-16s. Just days ago, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson and junior minister Olivia Bailey confirmed the government will impose “some form of age or functionality restrictions” regardless of whether a full ban is enacted.

A national consultation on the policy closes later this month, with pilots already running in hundreds of homes testing bans, time limits, and digital curfews.

But the farce unfolding in real time shows exactly why these measures were always doomed to fail – or, more cynically, why they were designed to fail.

I suspect it’s fake news so they can push for ID verifications — Fellow Noticer (@Sendem_Bach) May 5, 2026

Either the architects of this scheme are completely incompetent, or this is a deliberate ploy to make the whole thing look ridiculous.

Why? To curtail resistance and downplay the inevitable next step: mandatory digital ID.

Age verification, or more properly defined as "identity verification," was designed to fail, so that the government could push for a full blown digital ID system.



The people behind this are utterly dastardly and machiavellian in their lust for total power over their fellow Man. — NPC Knuckles (@KnucklesNp26684) May 5, 2026

Eventually there will be no work-around for any of us unfortunately — Gabhán (@OffgridIreland) May 5, 2026

We’ve seen this playbook before. When Apple began forcing iPhone users to prove their age with government ID or lose unrestricted internet access, we warned it was the thin end of the wedge.

The government’s digital ID scheme is already being rolled out. A “dystopian experiment in mass surveillance,” with critics warning it will make proving your identity online unavoidable for everything from banking to browsing.

And it’s not just Britain. The EU is charging ahead with its own war on online freedom, forcing age verification and going after VPNs in the name of “saving the children” while quietly building the infrastructure for continent-wide censorship and tracking.

Commission Urges Member States to Implement EU Age Verification Apphttps://t.co/F3eYpQfaoO



The EU has moved to protect children from harmful and inappropriate online content. On Wednesday, the EU Commission adopted a recommendation urging Member States to accelerate the roll... — eurotoday (@eurotoday_org) May 5, 2026

Just coincidentally, the EU’s own age verification system was defeated in minutes after it was soft launched in April. So now, of course, there needs to be a further crackdown.

Digital ID systems always promise security and always deliver breaches. The EU's new age verification app got hacked in under two minutes. Passport photos were stored unencrypted. PIN protection was bypassed with a text editor. Von der Leyen called it "technically ready." Every… — Reclaim The Net (@ReclaimTheNetHQ) April 19, 2026

This was never about protecting kids. They don’t care about kids. It’s about control. Every failed “safety” measure provides the perfect excuse to demand even stricter verification – biometric scans, national digital IDs, device-level monitoring.

The moustache kids aren’t the problem; they’re exposing the con.

In the US, President Trump has already drawn a line in the sand, declaring war on the Euro-style censorship machine and vowing to smash any UK-EU internet crackdown that threatens free speech.

While the UK government chases headlines with performative “child safety” gestures that collapse under the weight of a 12-year-old with a makeup pencil, the real threat isn’t social media – it’s the authoritarian apparatus being built in its name.

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