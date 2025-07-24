Air Force Investigating Whether Sig Sauer Pistol Was A Factor In Airman's Death

Authored by Michael Clements via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command is sidelining the M18 Modular Handgun System after the death of an Air Force Security Airman at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, on July 20.

A press release from the 90th Missile Wing Public Affairs office on F.E. Warren provided no details of the incident. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations has the case, and no details will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation, according to the press release.

The compact M18 and its full-size counterpart, the M17, are the military and law enforcement variants of the Sig Sauer P320. The Army selected Sig designs for the Modular Handgun System in 2017. All branches of the U.S. military subsequently adopted the pistols as their standard sidearms.

A statement from the Air Force Global Strike Command at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, said the M18 was pulled from service after the Wyoming incident. Air Force Security Forces for the Global Strike Command will carry the M4 rifle while all M18s in service will be inspected “to identify any immediate safety concerns.”

A Sig Sauer spokesman told The Epoch Times the company has reached out to the Air Force and is ready to assist the investigation.

“Our hearts are with the service members and families impacted by the recent reported event at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base. We have offered assistance to the U.S. Military as they investigate the incident and remain willing to help in furtherance of their ongoing investigation,” Phil Strader, vice president for consumer affairs, wrote to The Epoch Times.

Global Strike Command spokesman Charles “Moose” Hoffman said it was too early to release details on the Wyoming incident.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety and security of our personnel, the pause will remain in place pending the completion of comprehensive investigations by the Air Force,” Hoffman wrote in an email to The Epoch Times.

The pistol has been dogged for years by claims that it is prone to unintentional discharge if handled or bumped, without the trigger being pulled.

At least 80 people have been injured since 2014, and several lawsuits have been filed. In 2021, the U.S. District Court for Eastern Pennsylvania dismissed a claim by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent that his P320 discharged while in its holster, wounding him.

The court ruled that the plaintiff failed to prove the pistol was flawed after the court rejected his expert witnesses.

The plaintiff has appealed that decision.

Staff Sgt. Daniel Abbott, a horizontal construction engineer with the Virginia Army National Guard, fires an M17 pistol during the 2023 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition on Georgia Range at Fort Greely, Alaska, on July 11, 2023. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kinsey Geer

In 2020, Sig Sauer paid an almost $900,000 settlement in a case before the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri. In court documents, Sig Sauer said its agreement to settle was not an admission of negligence or wrongdoing on its part.

Strader said the company stands by its product, but has also listened to its customers’ concerns and offers a trigger upgrade for select models.

“The P320 Voluntary Upgrade is available to P320s produced from 2014-2017. More information can be found here P320 Voluntary Upgrade Program | SIG SAUER,” Strader stated.

In August 2024, the FBI evaluated the pistol for the Michigan State Police after one of its officers reported that he was shot by his holstered P320 at the shooting range.

The FBI report offered no definitive answers as to what happened in that case, but indicated the situation warranted a deeper investigation.

“While examination of the subject weapon did not independently provide evidence of an uncommanded discharge, it does indicate that it may be possible,” the report from the FBI’s Ballistic Research Facility said.

Strader said the company has worked with the FBI and Michigan State Police to correct the issue that caused the officers gun to fire unexpectedly. He said Sig Sauer helped the FBI develop a testing protocol to find the problem, then advised the police on how to correct the issue the test turned up.

“Subsequent to the latest FBI test, the Michigan State Police adopted a different light/holster combination and has completely fielded the SIG SAUER pistol,” Strader wrote. “SIG SAUER has faith in the P320 platform that has consistently been proven to only fire with the trigger is pulled.”

The Air Force would not identify the airman who was killed, saying Air Force policy is to withhold identification until 24 hours after the next of kin has been notified.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a valued member of our Mighty Ninety team,” Col. Terry Holmes, 90th Missile Wing commander, said in a press release. “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the Airman’s family, friends, and his fellow defenders during this incredibly difficult time.”