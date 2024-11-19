Alex Jones Claims "Collusive Bidding" During Infowars Auction, Asks Judge To Halt Sale

Infowars founder Alex Jones has filed an emergency motion to invalidate the winning bid in his bankruptcy auction, arguing that 'The Onion' engaged in "collusive bidding" with the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School victims who sued Jones.

🚨BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Fraudulent Sale of InfoWars Exposed In Major Federal Court Filing



Read the full filing here: https://t.co/Q5bSUMtwld pic.twitter.com/uLmtiyy3Sq — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 18, 2024

Jones called The Onion's $1.75 million winning bid "sheer nonsense" - as it's far less than the $3.5 million losing bidder offered by First United American Companies (FUAC), which is affiliated with a Jones website that sells dietary supplements.

Alex Jones filed an emergency motion this morning to disqualify Global Tetrahedron's (owner of The Onion) bid for Free Speech Systems (Infowars). The motion reveals that 'FUAC’s final and best bid was $3.5 million for all of the Assets, whereas The Onion’s bid was only $1,750,000… pic.twitter.com/0YloR2RMDf — The Liberty Broadcast (@TheLibertyBcast) November 18, 2024

In a late Monday filing, FUAC asked a Houston federal bankruptcy court judge to declare it the winning bidder instead of The Onion.

The lawyer, Walter Cicack, claimed that the bankruptcy trustee overseeing the auction improperly colluded with The Onion and families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut in naming The Onion the winning bidder. Cicack also alleged the trustee violated rules for the sale set by the judge, and said the company’s cash offer was twice the amount of The Onion’s. -AP

Jones also filed an emergency restraining order against the bankruptcy trustee.

🚨BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jones Files An Emergency Restraining Order Against The DOJ Trustee & The Onion For The Fraudulent Sale of InfoWars



COURT FILING: https://t.co/Q6T18cCC9N

WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/trUqZLg5j3 pic.twitter.com/cdI6vdSlnY — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 19, 2024

The Onion took what now appears to be a very premature victory lap last week following the bankruptcy auction. Jones filed for BK in 2022 after he was ordered to pay almost $1.5 billion in damages to the families for calling the 2012 shooting a hoax.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's X filed a notice of appearance in the case for an unknown reason, other than to state the rights reserved to it as an interested party, and to request all relevant documents in the case.