Alex Jones Creditors Target Future Assets - Which Could Include His Name

Lawyers targeting Alex Jones over a $1.4 billion judgement to Sandy Hook families have asked a Texas court to appoint a receiver to manage assets he acquired after his recent Chapter 7 bankruptcy conversion.

The move seeks to control any new 'non-exempt' assets or endeavors that Jones might generate in the future. If the receiver deems that Jones' name, as a business entity or brand, holds value - they could seize control of any profits or business activity generated under it to satisfy the debt.

Jones explained the situation on Friday:

Breaking exclusive! The democrats have launched a new attempt to take me off the air and shut down INFOWARS on October 18th! The deep state is openly planing to trigger a civil war if Trump is reelected and wants my show off air so I can’t expose their plans! pic.twitter.com/DpGl0olTO6 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) October 4, 2024

Breaking! Democrat Party Lawyers Have Filed In Texas State Court To Appoint A Receiver Over Alex Jones The Person, Literally Repealing the 13th Amendment's Outlawing Of Indentured Servitude and Slavery.



Alex Jones is LIVE on air right now, laying out a battle plan to stop the… pic.twitter.com/LddfhMhmZa — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) October 4, 2024

Non-exempt assets are properties and income streams that bankruptcy protection does not cover. In the Jones' case, this could include future earnings from personal appearances, digital content revenues, or any new business ventures initiated after the conversion of his bankruptcy case from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7.

Jones has raised just under $80,000 as of this writing in a GiveSendGo campaign to foot his legal bills.

In response, InfoWars said the following:

As President Trump has rightly stated hundreds of times, “They’re not after me, they’re after you—I’m just in the way,” when you stand with Alex Jones in the face of the globalist onslaught you are standing up not only for yourself but your family, your country, and God.

Again, your desperately needed donations will fund Alex Jones’ legal defense and expenses associated with staying on the air that are essential to him being able to stay on the air regardless of what happens to InfoWars.

We the people have turned the tide but evil is striking back. Without your support the enemies of humanity will win.

Thank you,

Alex Jones & Crew

* * *

See the filing below: