Alex Jones To Sue CIA After Undercover Report Claims Agency "Went After Him Hardcore"

Infowars founder and host Alex Jones says he plans to sue the CIA following the release of an undercover sting in which an alleged CIA officer claims that the US intelligence community "took his [Jones's] money away" to "chop his legs off."

The employee, a CIA contracts officer in San Diego named Gavin O'Blennis, tells the undercover journalist: "You can kind of put anyone in jail if you know what to do," adding "You set ’em up. You create the situation to where they have no choice but to act on their impulse. And once they act on that impulse, some would call that entrapment."

"Nothing like putting out a fake social media thing to like really get people mad," O'Blennis continued.

When asked who the CIA has messed with, O'Blannis mentioned Alex Jones, implying that the agency was involved in Jones' lawsuit, and encouraged Sandy Hook families to sue.

"We just say ‘there’s no federal statute being broken but you have the option for a civil case and it’s a pretty good case in our opinion.’"

Watch (Alex Jones portion begins at 4:47):

Jones to Sue

Following the release of the footage, Alex Jones told journalist Benny Johnson that he's going to sue the CIA.

"He needs to be subpoenaed by Congress," Jones said of O'Blennis. "I am planning to launch a lawsuit against the CIA and the FBI. We have to bring all this out and right as my bankruptcy comes to a close and right as all this stuff is being finalized it’s really God’s work working here that this came out at this time."

Jones says he's speaking with several lawyers to explore options. Watch: