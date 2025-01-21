Alinsky 101: NBC Runs Hegseth Hit Piece Despite Ex-Wife Debunking Accusation

Just in time for Pete Hegseth's confirmation hearing, his brother's ex-wife, Danielle Hegseth, came out with a wild, Kavanaugh-esque claim that Pete Hegseth, President Trump's pick for Defense Secretary, made his second wife 'fear for her safety.'

Except, Hegseth's second wife completely denied the claim, and NBC News decided to run the story anyway.

When asked for comment, Hegseth's ex, Samantha Hegseth, told the outlet, "I do not believe your information to be accurate, and I have cc’d my lawyer," adding "There was no physical abuse in my marriage. This is the only further statement I will make to you."

An affidavit containing the allegation was delivered to Senators on Tuesday, the receipt of which came after Senate Armed Services Committee staffers were in contact with the ex-sister-in-law for several days.

And who was it fed to? Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI), after he requested a "statement" from the ex-sister-in-law, "attesting to your personal knowledge about Mr. Hegseth's fitness to occupy this important position."

And what's this? Jack Reed is connected to the Steele Dossier used to smear President Trump as a Russian asset!

Now, Jack Reed is involved in another highly dubious Trump allegation.



To summarize: The ex-wife of Pete Hegseth's brother lodged a false accusation against him, which the alleged victim denied, and NBC News decided to run the piece anyway.

Or as journalist Kyle Becker puts it, Alinsky 101.

Alinsky 101. The editors know the public won't buy pieces criticizing Hegseth saying everything is just fine at the Pentagon and that endless foreign wars are cool, so they resort to smears and character assassination.



It is journalistic malpractice to run an accusation when the… — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 21, 2025

In this case, Dem Sen. Jack Reed just so happens to contact the source on Jan. 18, who then comes back w/ a bombshell claim about Hegseth and his ex-wife, which both of them vehemently deny on the record. But news orgs have their hook to make a story on it, truth be damned. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 21, 2025

Remember when NBC News worked with a foreign 'misinformation' outfit to smear ZeroHedge, lied about the details, and then stealth-edited the article? We remember.