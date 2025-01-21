print-icon
print-icon

Alinsky 101: NBC Runs Hegseth Hit Piece Despite Ex-Wife Debunking Accusation

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Just in time for Pete Hegseth's confirmation hearing, his brother's ex-wife, Danielle Hegseth, came out with a wild, Kavanaugh-esque claim that Pete Hegseth, President Trump's pick for Defense Secretary, made his second wife 'fear for her safety.'

Except, Hegseth's second wife completely denied the claim, and NBC News decided to run the story anyway.

When asked for comment, Hegseth's ex, Samantha Hegseth, told the outlet, "I do not believe your information to be accurate, and I have cc’d my lawyer," adding "There was no physical abuse in my marriage. This is the only further statement I will make to you."

An affidavit containing the allegation was delivered to Senators on Tuesday, the receipt of which came after Senate Armed Services Committee staffers were in contact with the ex-sister-in-law for several days.

And who was it fed to? Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI), after he requested a "statement" from the ex-sister-in-law, "attesting to your personal knowledge about Mr. Hegseth's fitness to occupy this important position."

And what's this? Jack Reed is connected to the Steele Dossier used to smear President Trump as a Russian asset!

To summarize: The ex-wife of Pete Hegseth's brother lodged a false accusation against him, which the alleged victim denied, and NBC News decided to run the piece anyway.

Or as journalist Kyle Becker puts it, Alinsky 101.

Remember when NBC News worked with a foreign 'misinformation' outfit to smear ZeroHedge, lied about the details, and then stealth-edited the article? We remember.

0
Loading...