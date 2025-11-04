Reagan Airport Resumes Flight Operations After Bomb Threat

Update (1308ET):

After Ground Control at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) informed United Airlines Flight 512, "I'm sorry, I have to do this to you… we have an unconfirmed bomb report for your flight," the jet was directed to an outer perimeter runway where passengers and crew were evacuated as law enforcement searched the aircraft.

UPDATE: The ground stop at Washington DCA due to a “security incident” has been lifted. Flight operations are now resuming. https://t.co/djAfZqfDDo pic.twitter.com/TGfyaUpjkG — AirNav Radar (@AirNavRadar) November 4, 2025

DCA authorities are preparing to reopen Runway 1 for departures.

🚨Live Update – Washington D.C. Airport Operations



Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) is preparing to resume departures using Runway 1 following a runway inspection, aviation sources report.



Departures are expected to restart shortly as authorities conclude safety… https://t.co/7klM1xDffs pic.twitter.com/POHyol7nBR — AirNav Radar (@AirNavRadar) November 4, 2025

DC airspace is a mess.

It's the worst possible time for a bomb threat, as a shortage of air traffic controllers on day 35 of the government shutdown risks snarling flights.

* * *

All flights in and out of Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, have been disrupted due to what appears to be a security situation involving an arriving United Airlines flight around lunchtime.

REAGAN AIRPORT: ALL FLIGHT OPERATIONS ARE BEING HELD https://t.co/kAnQtSnosH — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 4, 2025

UPDATE: DCA Ground Control to #UA512: “I’m sorry I have to do this to you... We have an unconfirmed bomb report for your flight.”



— Via @Turbinetraveler https://t.co/7klM1xDffs pic.twitter.com/pBHL3VPold — AirNav Radar (@AirNavRadar) November 4, 2025

"All flights in and out of Reagan National Airport are currently halted due to a bomb threat on a flight. The plane is isolated on the east end of the field," CNN reporter Pete Muntean wrote on X.

BREAKING: All flights in and out of Reagan National Airport are currently halted due to a bomb threat on a flight, a source familiar with the situation tells me. The plane is isolated on the east end of the field.



The FAA just extended the DCA ground stop until 1:30 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/Ex9dEMCvw8 — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) November 4, 2025

AirNav Radar shows video of the United Airlines jet being moved to the east side of the airfield as a precaution.

🚨LIVE: All flight operations at Reagan National Airport (DCA) are currently suspended due to a reported bomb threat involving an arriving aircraft, according to a source familiar with the situation. The aircraft has been moved to the east side of the airfield as a precaution.… https://t.co/ANSPWlqky4 pic.twitter.com/EDSiywz4RK — AirNav Radar (@AirNavRadar) November 4, 2025

Developing...