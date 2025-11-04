print-icon
Reagan Airport Resumes Flight Operations After Bomb Threat

by Tyler Durden
Update (1308ET):

After Ground Control at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) informed United Airlines Flight 512, "I'm sorry, I have to do this to you… we have an unconfirmed bomb report for your flight," the jet was directed to an outer perimeter runway where passengers and crew were evacuated as law enforcement searched the aircraft.

DCA authorities are preparing to reopen Runway 1 for departures.

DC airspace is a mess.

It's the worst possible time for a bomb threat, as a shortage of air traffic controllers on day 35 of the government shutdown risks snarling flights. 

*   *   *  

All flights in and out of Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, have been disrupted due to what appears to be a security situation involving an arriving United Airlines flight around lunchtime. 

"All flights in and out of Reagan National Airport are currently halted due to a bomb threat on a flight. The plane is isolated on the east end of the field," CNN reporter Pete Muntean wrote on X. 

AirNav Radar shows video of the United Airlines jet being moved to the east side of the airfield as a precaution.

Developing...

