All Hell Broke Out In Boston As Police Cruiser Torched In 'Premeditated' Attack On Cops: Union Chief

The president of Boston's Police Patrolmen's Association has responded after a violent mob of over 100 people unleashed chaos in Boston’s streets, torching a police cruiser and pelting officers with fireworks, cones, and poles in what witnesses called a "riot-like" assault on law enforcement.

The wild attack, which unfolded in the early hours of October 5, was described as a deliberate and "hell-bent" targeting of police, according to Larry Calderone, president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, in an interview with Fox News.

“They came with a plan to attack officers, and they executed it,” Calderone said, slamming the mob’s actions as “absolutely unacceptable.”

The mayhem began just after 2 a.m. when police responded to reports of illegal street racing, only to be met with an all-out assault. One cruiser was set ablaze and left in ruins, requiring a tow from the scene.

The rampaging group didn’t stop there, moving through four Boston communities and growing more aggressive at each stop before converging in the city’s South End. “This was premeditated,” Calderone warned. “If you’re coming to Boston to terrorize our city or assault our officers, you’re not welcome here.”

Larry Calderone: "They knew what they were going to do and they were hell-bent on attacking police officers. But that is not an everyday occurrence." pic.twitter.com/syHKopo0Dx — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) October 14, 2025

Simran Nalhatra, a witness to the chaos, told Boston 25News, that “It was like a riot."

"We saw someone get arrested, and we looked to our right, and there was this cop car on fire," Nalhatra said. "It was really scary. I was like, ‘I don’t know why it was so loud,’ and everyone’s screaming, and it went on for an hour or two."

Calderone told Fox News that this wasn’t just reckless street racing, but was a direct and dangerous attack on police.

“Spinning tires is one thing. Assaulting officers and endangering the public is something we will never tolerate,” the law enforcement official said.



Shockingly, only two arrests were made: Julian Bowers, 18, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, and William Cantwell, 19, of Warwick, Rhode Island.

Both face serious charges, including assault and battery on a police officer and malicious destruction of property. Bowers allegedly hurled objects at officers, while Cantwell reportedly smashed a cruiser with a pole. In a stunning courtroom twist, the judge set bail at just $500 for Bowers and $1,000 for Cantwell. To add insult to injury, the suspects were seen fist-bumping after the low bail was announced.

Calderone called the incident unprecedented, saying it’s been over a year since Boston saw a street takeover of this magnitude. “This level of violence against our officers is a big deal,” he said. “It should never happen, and we won’t stand for it.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden also condemned the chaos, saying, “dangerous, intolerable assaults on our police officers and our neighborhoods.”



“We and our law enforcement partners will do all we can to identify and hold accountable anyone involved. No one should think they can jeopardize public safety in such a brazen manner without consequences,” Hayden added.