All The Right People Hate Trump's Cabinet Picks

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

After president-elect Trump nominated the likes of Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr. Matt Gaetz and Pete Hegseth to cabinet positions, the usual crowd of neocons, warmongers and screechy leftists are unhappy. Good.

First in line was RINO warmonger and all around lunatic John Bolton, who must be devastated that he won’t see a massive war with Iran any time soon.

Bolton was toured around the defunct legacy cable news outlets to label Gabbard and Gaetz as the “worst” and “second worst” cabinet nominations in history.

Really? Worse than these guys?

Bolton called for FBI investigations into Gaetz and Gabbard before anyone even thinks about Senate confirmation hearings.

He labelled Gabbard a “Russian propagandist,” and “a serious threat to our national security” without citing any evidence whatsoever.

Later he called Gaetz “totally incompetent,” and “a person of moral turpitude.”

Wow. John Bolton, a primary advocate of the Iraq War, someone who has overseen totally undemocratic coups around the world, is calling someone else immoral.

He then trounced Gabbard again while admitting he’s done no research on her.

On CNN Bolton declared that the Gaetz nomination “is like the legend of Caligula, the Roman emperor who wanted to nominate his horse as a Roman consul,” again claiming both he and Gabbard are “lacking in the in the moral characteristics, the character that you need to hold these jobs.”

This is exactly the kind of person that its good to see pissed off.

Next up, Bill Kristol, another Project For A New American Century neocon is annoyed that Trump has nominated Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense.

Good.

He’s got bad tattoos…or something and will use the military against Americans, according to Kristol.

The most hilarious thing about this one is the fact that Kristol actually endorsed Hegseth for the Senate before Hegseth was allied with Trump.

But, but but Hegseth works for Fox News.

Yes. He also served in Iraq and Afghanistan, was a platoon leader at Guantanamo Bay, a Major in the Army, has two Bronze Stars, two Commendation medals and a National Defense award.

He’s worked extensively with veterans, held a previous position in the government and has two degrees from Harvard and Princeton.

He’s also not an out of touch four star general ensconced in years of Pentagon bureaucracy.

Finally, moving to RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary.

Need we say more?

Ok, there’s this.

Just because he’s now aligned with Trump he’s somehow not to be considered for a cabinet position.

The guy has spent his life fighting to make food safe to eat and water safe to drink.

He’s qualified.

