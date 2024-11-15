All The Right People Hate Trump's Cabinet Picks

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

After president-elect Trump nominated the likes of Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr. Matt Gaetz and Pete Hegseth to cabinet positions, the usual crowd of neocons, warmongers and screechy leftists are unhappy. Good.

First in line was RINO warmonger and all around lunatic John Bolton, who must be devastated that he won’t see a massive war with Iran any time soon.

Bolton was toured around the defunct legacy cable news outlets to label Gabbard and Gaetz as the “worst” and “second worst” cabinet nominations in history.

Really? Worse than these guys?

Biden Administration Declares Trump Cabinet Picks ‘Unqualified’ https://t.co/miNG5Te7kx pic.twitter.com/7o01n5KdlF — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 13, 2024

Bolton called for FBI investigations into Gaetz and Gabbard before anyone even thinks about Senate confirmation hearings.

He labelled Gabbard a “Russian propagandist,” and “a serious threat to our national security” without citing any evidence whatsoever.

John Bolton unknowingly making one of the best cases for why Tulsi Gabbard and Matt Gaetz are absolutely necessary in the Trump administration 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nIlQax9j4I — 🇺🇸Jessica🇺🇸 (@Jessica_4_Trump) November 14, 2024

Later he called Gaetz “totally incompetent,” and “a person of moral turpitude.”

John Bolton just said Matt Gaetz is the "worst nomination for a cabinet position in American history."



This confirms that Gaetz is indeed the best and most qualified person to lead the DOJ. President Trump made a revolutionary pick.



Inverse Bolton. pic.twitter.com/MfLipxw92I — George (@BehizyTweets) November 14, 2024

Wow. John Bolton, a primary advocate of the Iraq War, someone who has overseen totally undemocratic coups around the world, is calling someone else immoral.

John Bolton has long been considered such a psychotic warmongering maniac that even during the War on Terror -- when Congress gave Bush/Cheney everything they wanted -- Bolton couldn't get confirmed by the Senate for US Amb to UN.



Now he's liberal media's arbiter of conscience: https://t.co/puQbxw6DVk — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 14, 2024

If John Bolton hates someone... that means they're good for the country. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 14, 2024

He then trounced Gabbard again while admitting he’s done no research on her.

Warmonger John Bolton is totally furious that President Trump nominated Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence.



"She's totally not competent for that job. Gaetz is the worst. She may be tracking in at the second worst."



All the worst people are mad right now 😂 pic.twitter.com/dMMvGTnjrp — George (@BehizyTweets) November 14, 2024

On CNN Bolton declared that the Gaetz nomination “is like the legend of Caligula, the Roman emperor who wanted to nominate his horse as a Roman consul,” again claiming both he and Gabbard are “lacking in the in the moral characteristics, the character that you need to hold these jobs.”

Let John Bolton losing his absolute shit over Tulsi Gabbard and Matt Gaetz be the wholesome and quality content you need to kick off your Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/KuBUyZ6PI6 — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) November 14, 2024

This is exactly the kind of person that its good to see pissed off.

John Bolton, who is a staggeringly dumb warmonger, being against someone is a great sign!



Gaetz will be great. https://t.co/IKtqnEKOKg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2024

Next up, Bill Kristol, another Project For A New American Century neocon is annoyed that Trump has nominated Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense.

“There’s zero chance Roger Wicker thinks Hegseth a defensible selection. Nor do Tom Cotton or Dan Sullivan. Will they say that publicly? It will be easier if there’s thorough research into Hegseth’s background and marshaling of evidence for his unfitness.” https://t.co/Vuy87kFp9H — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 13, 2024

Good.

He’s got bad tattoos…or something and will use the military against Americans, according to Kristol.

“The story that emerges from Hegseth’s sleeve provides a veritable checklist of today’s Christian nationalist folklore…Is Hegseth likely to prevent Trump from using the military against Americans, as the president-elect has stated he intends to do?” https://t.co/yKdgkD2Upm — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 14, 2024

Dear President Trump and Elon Musk,



Palantir is on Team Trump!!!



We’ll even pretend Pete Hegseth is qualified to be SecDef. Please, please, please…be nice to us over the next four years.



Sincerely,



Your corporate allies who really do want to Make America Great Again https://t.co/UinL8Xu5No — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 14, 2024

It's going to be a great 4yrs watching you lose your mind. — Mr. Appalachian (@MrAppalachian) November 14, 2024

The most hilarious thing about this one is the fact that Kristol actually endorsed Hegseth for the Senate before Hegseth was allied with Trump.

He's bad now though! 😂 — Publius1787 (@Publius1787179) November 13, 2024

But, but but Hegseth works for Fox News.

Yes. He also served in Iraq and Afghanistan, was a platoon leader at Guantanamo Bay, a Major in the Army, has two Bronze Stars, two Commendation medals and a National Defense award.

He’s worked extensively with veterans, held a previous position in the government and has two degrees from Harvard and Princeton.

"He's got 20 years in service. Afghanistan, Iraq. Two bronze stars. Princeton, Harvard. Yeah, he's on TV, but so are the rest of us."



Scott Jennings defends the @PeteHegseth pick for Sec. of Defense as CNN guests watch in shock 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iIrLaarCMe — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 13, 2024

Two Ivy League degrees and he’s been shot at — vegasdoxi (@vegasdoxi) November 13, 2024

He’s also not an out of touch four star general ensconced in years of Pentagon bureaucracy.

Current DOD:



Failed the last six audits in a row

Readiness is at historic lows

Recruiting is in the toilet

Failing to recognize the China threat



Obviously putting government bureaucrats in charge has failed. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) November 13, 2024

You just want someone who will bomb more countries. Just say it. Stop pretending otherwise — The Guiltless Man (@theguiltlessman) November 13, 2024

Finally, moving to RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary.

Need we say more?

Ok, there’s this.

RFK Jr. Was a star to the Hollywood left (especially the anti-vax Hollywood left, a demo we haven't talked much about over the past 4 years), and appeared regularly on MSNBC and The Daily Show.



He's basically just another Donald Trump they built up, and are now screaming that… https://t.co/HePU8vWKIi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 14, 2024

Just because he’s now aligned with Trump he’s somehow not to be considered for a cabinet position.

2008: Obama is strongly considering RFK to run EPA



2024: RFK to run HHS



total realignment https://t.co/YBQgkB0ZDI pic.twitter.com/oKrOUHxGU8 — Will Manidis (@WillManidis) November 14, 2024

The guy has spent his life fighting to make food safe to eat and water safe to drink.

Best comment ever. 😎🪕🇺🇸



“I spent 30 years trying to get mercury out of the fish in this country, and nobody ever called me anti-fish."-RFK JR. pic.twitter.com/yIwzeAtubF — Dr. Ben Tapper (@DrBenTapper1) November 14, 2024

He’s qualified.

America, your new HHS Secretary RFK Jr. has a message for you about our food



This is the single most important video on the internet right now



We must stop poisoning ourselves & our children. Soon this will be illegal. Can’t happen fast enough



Thank Godpic.twitter.com/Y7lroE5T2y — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 14, 2024

