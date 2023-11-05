"Allahu Akbar, Fu*k Joe Biden!": Enraged Pro-Palestinian Protesters Gather Outside White House

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched across Washington DC on Saturday to protest US involvement in the Israel-Hamas war, stopping outside the White House to shout "Allahu Akbar" , "Fuck Joe Biden," and "Biden, Biden, you can't hide! We charge you with genocide!" - while smearing red paint and pushing on the gate.

'Genocide Joe!', 'Fuck Joe Biden!' and 'Genocide Joe has gotta go!' are some of the chants outside White House #March4Palestine pic.twitter.com/kbWpXMEjOT — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) November 4, 2023

The White House’s NW entrance has been smeared with red paint and protesters are pushing on gate #March4Palestine pic.twitter.com/D4cFNOCyiU — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) November 4, 2023

HAPPENING NOW: PROTESTOOORS TRYING TO WAKE UP SLEEPY JOE WITH CHANTS OF ALLAHU AKBAR OUTSIDE THE WHITE HOUSE ###pic.twitter.com/N0jHPY0Gqj — iBankCoin, A Reliable Source (@iBankCoin4tw) November 5, 2023

Pro-Palestine protestors scale the White House fence to raise the Palestinian flag @arjunswritings pic.twitter.com/GiUJrtgsGG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 4, 2023

They also defaced and vandalized historic monuments across DC.

Historic monuments in Washington DC were vandalized and desecrated by pro-Palestine protestors today pic.twitter.com/prGDnAeafg — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 5, 2023

Statue of President Andrew Jackson gets DESECRATED with the Palestinian flag in Lafayette Park as thousands of Palestinian protesters swarm the streets in Washington DC.



📸@stevennelson10 pic.twitter.com/orr4xE1dmq — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 5, 2023

🚨 BREAKING: Pro-Palestine protesters are vandalizing the statues in Lafayette Park outside of the White House pic.twitter.com/3qRiwdmvZS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 5, 2023

Earlier Saturday, rapper Macklemore spoke at a pro-Palestinian rally in DC, in which he told the crowd that "They told me to be quiet, they told me to do my research, to go back, that it’s too complex to say something, to be silent in this moment," referring to the pro-Israel camp.

"In the last three weeks, I’ve gone back and I have done some research, I’m teachable," he told the crowd. "I don’t know everything, but I know enough to know that this is a genocide."

Macklemore speaks at the “Free Palestine” rally in DC:



“They told me to do my research, that it’s too complex, to be silent … In the last 3 weeks, I’ve gone back & I have done some research, I don’t know everything, but I know enough to know that this is a genocide.” pic.twitter.com/QQcjZQcSFQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 4, 2023

Macklemore first offered Palestinians his support two weeks ago on Instagram, where he said he couldn’t “stay silent any longer.” The rapper said he was “deeply hurt for the Israelis that lost loved ones,” but didn’t believe in “killing innocent humans in retaliation.” “This is why I am supporting the people around the world who are calling for a ceasefire. We are witnessing an unfolding genocide in Palestine at this very moment.” At the DC event, many speakers took hits at the President, especially his pledge to send $14 billion in aid to Israel. -NY Post

Some pro-Palestinian voters in the US say they will no longer vote for US President Joe Biden due to his support for Israel [Ali Harb/Al Jazeera]

Thousands of protesters have rallied in support of Palestinians in Washington, DC [Ali Harb/Al Jazeera]

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) also spoke out, posting a video in which he condemned Israel's "indiscriminate bombing" for "hitting hospitals, refugee camps, and killing thousands of innocent people."

Israel's indiscriminate bombing is hitting hospitals, refugee camps, and killing thousands of innocent people. It must stop now. pic.twitter.com/WA2x2Gosti — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 4, 2023

The anti-Biden backlash to US support of Israel is a serious issue for Democrats, whose support they rely on.

The leftists at The Hill panicked, framing the situation as "Sure - American Muslims might be pissed, but Trump's worse!"

...which comes on the heels of the White House's ham-fisted 'strategy to combat Islamophobia," which the DC protesters immediately saw right through.

Kamala Harris announces the “country's first National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia” to “combat a surge of hate in America.”



pic.twitter.com/lmkb5bDISp — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 1, 2023

Oh, and Kamala Harris's stepdaughter (whose father is Jewish) just raised $8 million for Gaza. Let's see if that's enough to convince protesters that $14.3 billion to Israel right now isn't 'funding genocide,' as they say.

