Alligator Alcatraz Live: Trump Tours New Illegal Alien Deportation Camp In Florida Swamp

President Donald Trump arrived at a newly constructed migrant detention center in the Florida Everglades, referred to by some as "Alligator Alcatraz."

Alligator Alcatraz is a detention, processing, and deportation center for illegal aliens. With 5,000 beds, it is designed to support the federal government's efforts to deport illegals, particularly those with criminal records.

The administration has signaled plans to more than double the number of detention beds, with an eventual goal of exceeding 100,000. Florida's newest facility is being framed as critical infrastructure to help meet a daily target of 3,000 arrests by ICE agents nationwide.

"You may think Alligator Alcatraz is a bit much. You may think ICE raids at Home Depots are harsh. You make think sending gang bangers to a top security Salvadoran prison seems cruel. You may think mass deportations is a mean policy. But each leads to thousands and eventually millions of self deportations. When illegals know there are real consequences for breaking into America, many, perhaps a majority will conclude it's no longer worth the risk and return home — and that's exactly the point," conservative media host Charlie Kirk wrote on X.

The president is currently touring the site.

Last weekend, Democrats lined the street near Alligator Alcatraz, infuriated that the Trump administration was constructing a deportation facility in the middle of the Everglades to house some of the most dangerous criminal illegal aliens. Apparently, resolving national security threats and making the Homeland safer is a major problem for the unhinged liberals.

"We are working on cost-effective and innovative ways to deliver on the American people's mandate for mass deportations," the Department of Homeland Security recently stated, adding, "Alligator Alcatraz will expand facilities and bed space in just days, thanks to our partnership with Florida."