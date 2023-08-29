Almost 70% Of Democrats Say Biden Too Old To Run Again; New AP Poll Finds

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A new Associated Press/NORC poll has found that an overwhelming majority of Americans believe Joe Biden to be too old to run for a second term as president, with a huge amount of Democrats concurring.

In total 77 percent of Americans say Biden is too old to carry out a second term. Unsurprisingly, 89 percent of Republicans feel this way, yet the poll also found that 69 percent of Democrats agree.

Devastating new AP Poll: “Americans actually agree on something…: Joe Biden is too old to be an effective president in a second term.”



77% say Biden is too old for a 2nd term.



89% of Republicans & 69% of Democrats say Biden is too old! 🚨https://t.co/yKiZKzTpkL — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 28, 2023

The poll found that fewer than half of Americans said former President Trump is too old to hold office.

The poll also included a word association section asking respondents to say the first word or phrase that comes to mind for Biden.

A total of 28% of Democrats mentioned some variation of “old,” “outdated,” “retire,” “elderly,” “aging,” “senile” and “dementia”.

Most Democrats said they leaned more toward terms higlighting Biden’s age over “president,” “leader,” “strong” or “capable.”

A further 15% of respondents on the whole associated Biden with the words “slow,” “confused,” “idiot,” “ignorant,” “sleepy,” “gaffe” and “bumbling,” according to the poll, while only 1% of respondents responded that Biden was “smart,” “wise” or “knowledgeable.”

Ouch. AP poll asks, 'What is the first word or phrase that comes to mind when you think of Joe Biden?' Results below. https://t.co/BSTYk85bnb pic.twitter.com/glL968EyAl — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 28, 2023

Hilariously, the AP notes that one Republican said “potato,” as the first word that came to mind for Biden.

Biden’s age, health and mental wellbeing were once again in focus Monday:

Any idea what Biden is talking about?



Strom Thurmond voted against the Civil Rights Act of 1964, he died almost 40 years later, and Biden was in college at that time… https://t.co/61khU6ijKJ pic.twitter.com/wxns7kZE4u — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 28, 2023

Biden forgets the name of his own DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas:



"The secretary of homeland security! The guy who took the job, uhh — thank you for taking the job, pal." pic.twitter.com/7ogXRREgkW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2023

Biden repeatedly coughs into his hand — then goes right back to shaking hands with back-to-school students in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/s15mM7vp9N — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 28, 2023

Biden walks into the Oval Office with his personal physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor after coughing repeatedly while visiting a DC school this morning https://t.co/BVh1i0dU7v — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) August 28, 2023

"The press pool spotted the president walk into the Oval Office with his personal physician ... Is there an appointment? Did he have a meeting about a health concern?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "This is the first time I'm hearing of that" pic.twitter.com/ejXGy1ZHkV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 28, 2023

Biden tells back-to-school students "the hardest thing is to come back after three months of not doing any work."



He is presumably speaking from personal experience since 40% of his presidency has been spent on vacation. pic.twitter.com/3rRVNIJ6oW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 28, 2023

