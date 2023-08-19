"America Is Under Attack": Georgia Senator Demands Special Session To Investigate, Possibly Impeach Fani Willis

Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Georgia Republican state Sen. Colton Moore is demanding a special emergency legislative session to investigate the actions of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis with regard to former President Donald Trump, in a move that Mr. Moore said could lead to Ms. Willis's impeachment.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference at the Fulton County Government building in Atlanta on Aug. 14, 2023. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

This week, Ms. Willis charged President Trump and 18 others with a litany of alleged crimes in connection with their efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election.

Ms. Willis charged each defendant under Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, a law drafted to fight organized crime, with the indictment alleging that President Trump and his co-conspirators did "constitute a criminal organization," which has provoked controversy.

President Trump and his co-defendants have denied any wrongdoing, with the former president accusing Ms. Willis of corruption.

"So, the Witch Hunt continues! 19 people indicated tonight, including the former President of the United States, me, by an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney," President Trump posted on social media platform Truth Social.

And now, Mr. Moore has accused Ms. Willis of corruption and of weaponizing the justice system to pursue a political prosecution, while calling for a special emergency legislative session to investigate her actions and possibly recommend impeachment.

'Weaponization of Our Justice System'

Mr. Moore said he has urged Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp to call a special session to investigate the actions of the Fulton County district attorney.

"As a Georgia State Senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis," Mr. Moore said in a statement obtained by The Epoch Times.

"America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically target political opponents," he added, echoing rhetoric expressed by numerous critics of Ms. Willis's decision to charge President Trump, namely that it amounts to interference in the 2024 presidential election.

Mr. Moore elaborated in a statement that accompanied an online petition demanding the investigation of Ms. Willis, this time explicitly mentioning the prospect of impeachment.

"Corrupt District Attorney Fani Willis is potentially abusing her position of power by pursuing former President Donald J. Trump, and I am calling on my colleagues in the Georgia legislature to join me in calling for an emergency session to investigate and review her actions and determine if they warrant impeachment," Mr. Moore wrote.

The Republican lawmaker also called for Ms. Willis's office to be defunded until the investigation runs its course.

"The politically motivated weaponization of our justice system at the expense of taxpayers will not be tolerated. I am demanding that we defund her office until we find out what the hell is going on. We cannot stand idly by as corrupt prosecutors choose to target their political opposition," Mr. Moore wrote.

In a letter to Mr. Kemp that was obtained by The Epoch Times, the Republican lawmaker said that, in his opinion, "an emergency exists in the affairs of the state, requiring a special session to be convened" under Georgia law "for all purposes, to include, without limitation, the review and response to the actions of Fani Willis."

In Georgia, a special legislative session can be called by the governor or if three-fifths of both legislative chambers sign a letter—such as the one written by Mr. Moore—demanding that an emergency session be convened.

Ms. Willis's office declined to comment.

Asked for comment, a spokesperson for Mr. Kemp referred to remarks made earlier in the day by Cody Hall, one of the governor’s senior advisers, who dismissed calls for a special session as pointless.

Reactions

Kandiss Taylor, former Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate and current Georgia GOP district chair, expressed her support for an emergency session to investigate Ms. Willis.

"State Senator calls for a special session to secure GA elections!" she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "[Colton Moore] you are amazing! Thank you for not bending the knee. Thank you for representing GA voters. We see you. We stand with you."

Conservative commentator Rogan O'Handley, widely known by his X handle DC Draino, hailed Mr. Moore's announcement, even suggesting that the Republican lawmaker is governor material.

"A rare example of political courage in the GOP," Mr. O'Handley wrote on X.

"State Sen. [Colton Moore] is calling for an emergency session to review & possibly impeach Fani Willis after she indicted Pres. Trump & his team. Bravery like this is what makes future Governors."

Ms. Willis has asked for a March 4, 2024, trial date for President Trump and his co-defendants, a proposal that would put the former president—the front-runner in the race for the Republican presidential nomination—on trial just one day before the "Super Tuesday" primary contests.

Besides President Trump, the defendants are his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; his former attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis; attorneys Sidney Powell, John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro, Ray Smith III, and Robert Cheeley; former Justice Department attorney Jeffrey Clark; GOP strategist Michael Roman; Georgia alternate electors Shawn Still, Cathleen Latham, and former head of the Georgia Republican Party David Shafer; Illinois pastor Stephen Lee; Harrison Floyd, vice president for the Black Conservative Federation, who is also involved in Black Voices for Trump; Trevian Kutti, former publicist for Kanye West; Scott Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman and Fulton County Republican poll watcher; and Misty Hampton, also known as Misty Emily Hayes, former Coffee County elections supervisor.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the defendants, and Ms. Willis said at a press conference that they have until noon on Aug. 25 to voluntarily surrender.