American Comedians Slammed For Attending Censored Saudi Comedy Festival

It might be the biggest comedy event of the year, the problem is, performers are not allowed to tell their usual jokes. It's the new Riyadh Comedy Festival, a gold plated oil tycoon party funded by the government of Saudi Arabia, and some of the top names in American entertainment will be attending. Apparently, the money is so good that many comedians are willing to forgo their principles in order to cash in.

The festival is being billed as “largest comedy festival in the world” and features more than 50 comedians - including Bill Burr, Dave Chappelle, Louis C.K., Jimmy Carr, Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson, Whitney Cummings and Andrew Schulz.

Comedians who, for the past several years, have been railing against cancel culture in the US are now embracing it in the Muslim fundamentalist kingdom in exchange for a big payday.

The performers are being criticized by both sides of the political aisle as well as some of their peers for their attendance. Conservatives are unhappy with once stalwart defenders of free speech going to a festival where they will be heavily censored under Sharia law. Left wing activists are angry that the comedians are taking money from a regime that actively executes LGBT people and treats women like chattel.

Conservative comedian Shane Gillis said he turned down the gig, even after the festival reportedly doubled its offer, citing the Middle Eastern country's alleged ties to terrorism during the 9/11 attacks. "I took a principled stand," he said. "You don't 9/11 your friends."

Liberal comedian David Cross wrote a scathing letter on the event and his disappointment in his colleagues, stating:

“We can never again take seriously anything these comedians complain about (unless it’s complaining that we don’t support enough torture and mass executions of journalists and LGBTQ peace activists here in the states, or that we don’t terrorize enough Americans by flying planes into our buildings),” Cross continued. “I mean that’s it; you have a funny bit about how you don’t like Yankee Candles or airport lounges? Okay great, but you’re cool with murder and/or the public caning of women who were raped, and by having the audacity to be raped, were guilty of ‘engaging in adultery’? Got any bits on that?”

Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka shared a screenshot of outlined “content restrictions” from her offer, which read:

Artist shall not prepare or perform any material that may be considered to degrade, defame, or bring into public disrepute, contempt, scandal, embarrassment, or ridicule...

A) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including its leadership, public figures, culture, or people.

B) The Saudi royal family, legal system, or government.

C) Any religion, religious tradition, religious figure, or religious practice.

Comedian Bill Burr is a longtime proponent of free speech who has become increasingly left wing and unhinged in his later career (praising leftist "hero" and alleged murderer Luigi Mangione as well as attacking Elon Musk as a "Nazi").

Burr defended his attendance in Riyadh, asserting:

"It was great to experience that part of the world and to be a part of the first comedy festival over there in Saudi Arabia...The royals loved the show. Everyone was happy. The people that were doing the festival were thrilled. The comedians that I’ve been talking to are saying, ‘Dude, you can feel [the audience] wanted it. They want to see real stand-up comedy.’ It was a mind-blowing experience. Definitely top three experiences I’ve had. I think it’s going to lead to a lot of positive things.”

Burr claims that the speech restrictions have been softened recently, though other performers disagree. Perhaps the most rational argument in defense of these comedians is that the US government routinely does business with the Saudis, so why shouldn't they? Of course, the US government has geopolitical concerns to worry about and celebrity comedians don't.

Ultimately, American performers are free to do as they please. However, taking payoffs from Sharia Law governments makes it much more difficult for them to justify their morals in the future, and complaining about censorship is off the table.